Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone with people becoming habitual of wearing their most comfortable set of clothes and flats. And celebrities are no different! Actor Carey Mulligan, who is dressing to impress this Golden Globes, recently revealed that she wore heels for the first time in 18 months.
While celebrating the Golden Globes, the actor was able to watch the show from the comfort of her hotel room. Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement, reported E! News. "I'm in London in a hotel, which is a very welcome break from being at home," she told E! News.
Spilling the beans about her getting all dressed up for the ceremony, she said, "This is my first virtual red carpet. This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think." Carey is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture--Drama, thanks to her performance in 'Promising Young Woman'. And while she would be thrilled to take home a trophy, Carey also believes her director Emerald Fennel deserves lots of credit.
Carey recalled, "Oh, my goodness. When I heard that she was nominated, I almost cried. I just think it's so richly deserved. I mean, it's amazing to see the recognition of all the women in that category. It's so right."
And while this year's award season looks incredibly different partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carey is still focusing on all the good that came out of the past 12 months including the power of community.
She explained, "In the worst of times, our communities have really come together and the people close to you and your neighbors, that really matters. I really saw that throughout the country and just people really coming together and looking after people who need it."
The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.
This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.
Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.
'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. \This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans
- Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is a vision to behold in draped mini dress for new shoot, seen yet?
- For the shooting of a new advertisement, Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous tile print mini draped ruffled dress. We are fan of this summery look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi, Mumbai fashion weeks join forces for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs
- The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held on February 28. While most of the celebrities attended the show from the comforts of their home, some made it to the red carpet and flaunted their gorgeous sartorial picks. Some, however, did not make it to the best dressed list.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance
- As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty steps out in comfy co-ord set and quirky loafers for lunch
- After returning from the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for lunch with her family at her restaurant and opted to wear a co-ord set that was comfy and chic at the same time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with ₹90k worth of accessories on lunch date
- For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket
- Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in comfy clothes
- Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing a sports bra and sweat pants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves
- Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans
- Want to raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy? Search no further and take fashion cues from Radhika Madan whose fun and fearless style for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ looks fresh as spring in an off-shoulder scarlet crop top, jeans and red heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth ₹5k
- For a promotional event of her recently released film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra showed how to slay in an all-black attire and add extra oomph to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox