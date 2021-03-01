IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months

Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:07 AM IST

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone with people becoming habitual of wearing their most comfortable set of clothes and flats. And celebrities are no different! Actor Carey Mulligan, who is dressing to impress this Golden Globes, recently revealed that she wore heels for the first time in 18 months.

While celebrating the Golden Globes, the actor was able to watch the show from the comfort of her hotel room. Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement, reported E! News. "I'm in London in a hotel, which is a very welcome break from being at home," she told E! News.

Spilling the beans about her getting all dressed up for the ceremony, she said, "This is my first virtual red carpet. This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think." Carey is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture--Drama, thanks to her performance in 'Promising Young Woman'. And while she would be thrilled to take home a trophy, Carey also believes her director Emerald Fennel deserves lots of credit.

Carey recalled, "Oh, my goodness. When I heard that she was nominated, I almost cried. I just think it's so richly deserved. I mean, it's amazing to see the recognition of all the women in that category. It's so right."


And while this year's award season looks incredibly different partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carey is still focusing on all the good that came out of the past 12 months including the power of community.

She explained, "In the worst of times, our communities have really come together and the people close to you and your neighbors, that really matters. I really saw that throughout the country and just people really coming together and looking after people who need it."

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.

'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. \

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
fashion

Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
fashion

Mira Rajput is a vision to behold in draped mini dress for new shoot, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • For the shooting of a new advertisement, Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous tile print mini draped ruffled dress. We are fan of this summery look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Delhi, Mumbai fashion weeks join forces for the first time 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
In a first, the Fashion Design Council of India-led India Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week will come together as the first joint Phygital Fashion Week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Best and worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2021
Best and worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2021
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held on February 28. While most of the celebrities attended the show from the comforts of their home, some made it to the red carpet and flaunted their gorgeous sartorial picks. Some, however, did not make it to the best dressed list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes in a stunning Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto(Instagram)
Jared Leto(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Jared Leto's hair might be the early style MVP of the 2021 Golden Globes. The actor showed off his signature, ombre, chest-length strands and debuted a '70s-inspired mustache in an Instagram selfie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty steps out in comfy co-ord set and quirky loafers for lunch

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • After returning from the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for lunch with her family at her restaurant and opted to wear a co-ord set that was comfy and chic at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories on lunch date

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
fashion

Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora enjoys a lazy Sunday at home(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora enjoys a lazy Sunday at home(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in comfy clothes

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing a sports bra and sweat pants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
fashion

Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
fashion

Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Want to raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy? Search no further and take fashion cues from Radhika Madan whose fun and fearless style for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ looks fresh as spring in an off-shoulder scarlet crop top, jeans and red heels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
fashion

Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth 5k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • For a promotional event of her recently released film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra showed how to slay in an all-black attire and add extra oomph to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac