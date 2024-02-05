Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish rocks chic Barbie logo bomber jacket and trendy baggy pants, redefines red carpet glam

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is nothing short of a glamourous affair, with some of the music industry's biggest stars gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles. Well, brace yourself, because Billie Eilish has arrived on the red carpet to collect her inevitable Grammys and she looks incredible. The pop sensation is nominated for song of the year and record of the year for her Barbie movie soundtrack 'What Was I Made For'. While we can't stop grooving to her outstanding songs and mesmerising voice, what really grabs our attention is her trend-setting appearance. Billie Eilish rocks an effortlessly stylish ensemble on the Grammy red carpet

Billie's style mantra is simple: keep it sassy, comfortable yet stylish. Her Grammy red carpet look is no exception, as she steals the show in an effortlessly stylish ensemble that is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Taylor Swift at Grammys: 'Mother has arrived'; singer walks Grammy Awards red carpet in red lips and Schiaparelli gown )

Billie Eilish stuns in chic oversized ensemble at Grammy Awards red carpet

Billie Eilish poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Whenever we think of red carpet looks, glamorous gowns and dresses are the first things that pop into our heads. But not in the case of Billie Eilish. The singer ditched the conventional outfits and instead opted for an oversized outfit that exuded a chic vibe. In a subtle twist on last year's Barbiecore trend, the singer wore a sleek black and pink bomber jacket featuring pastel pink printed puffed full sleeves, silver heart-shaped buttoned bodice and the highlight of her look: the Barbie logo embroidered on the chest in a large pink font. She teamed it with an oversized white shirt on the inside and a sleek black tie for added chic. A pair of black baggy trousers completed her look perfectly.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit take centre stage, she simply styled her look with a pair of shiny black sneakers and rectangular-rimmed transparent glasses. Her minimal make-up look featured mascara-covered lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude glossy lipstick. She styled her semi-red dyed hair in soft curls and left it open at the centre, falling beautifully over her shoulders and complementing her stunning look.