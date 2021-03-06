IND USA
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
fashion

Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation

Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped.
Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped.

Designer Donatella Versace reworked the brand's Greca motif into a geometric pattern, "a dynamic and immersive 3D maze", for her womenswear and menswear creations and in the video presentation of the line, models posed, acted out scenes and strutted in a large maze-like set.

Model Gigi Hadid kicked things off, dressed in a black crop top, skirt and coat.

A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.

The release of Versace's film came after its usual showcase, Milan Fashion Week, wrapped on Monday. Like many fashion houses, the brand, owned by Capri Holding, shared a video online rather than host the usual catwalk show due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"I have realized that this is the future, the new way of communicating collections," Versace said in a statement, adding that models, like actors, brought "designs to life".

"During the filming of this show I saw how important it is to give the models time to 'feel' the clothes they wear on the runway. Despite living in a digital era of immediacy, taking this time is crucial to form a genuine connection. This is what the present and future look like to me."

Versace's jackets had rounded shoulders while dresses were cinched at the waist or came in metal mesh. The looks were completed with headscarves and platform shoes.

For men, there were jacquard suits, jumpers and tops adorned in the Greca print. Models also wore shorts and cropped trousers.

Versace also presented a graffiti Medusa smiley in the line, a play on the fashion house's logo.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
