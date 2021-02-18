Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year
French luxury goods group Kering is betting on a marketing drive and fashion events to boost Gucci in the brand's centenary year, after sales at the flagship label missed forecasts and lagged some rivals at the end of 2020.
The Covid-19 pandemic has kept consumers from travelling abroad, dampening luxury sales in big shopping hubs like Paris, Milan and New York, although a rebound in demand in Asia has helped some high-end brands recover in recent months.
Gucci accounts for 60% of revenues and 80% of profits at Kering and has been one of the industry's top performers in recent years. But it faltered in the fourth quarter compared to soaring revenues at rivals like LVMH's Louis Vuitton.
Gucci sales fell 10.3% in the quarter on a comparable basis, when analysts had expected a 4% drop, sending Kering shares tumbling just over 7% at 0910 GMT.
Gucci's hugely successful, quirky makeover under designer Alessandro Michele saw its revenues more than double and profits treble between 2015 and 2019.
But concerns about its slowing performance have fuelled speculation that Kering, which also owns brands such as Saint Laurent, might contemplate major acquisitions to boost its portfolio - especially as larger rival LVMH has just expanded with its $15.8 billion purchase of U.S. jeweller Tiffany.
Kering's billionaire boss Francois-Henri Pinault dismissed short-term concerns over Gucci on Wednesday, saying profitability and sales were set to recover. He added Kering had the financial strength to contemplate purchases and was interested primarily by fashion brands with a global reach, but said the onus was still on building up labels internally.
"We still have a priority for organic growth, starting with Gucci, where we are far away from maturity," Pinault told a conference call with investors, adding Gucci had had a "very, very encouraging" start to 2021.
'ALWAYS ON MODE'
Gucci is the middle of rejigging its calendar of catwalk shows and lining up product launches to coincide with its 100th anniversary in 2021. This contributed to a lull in events at the end of 2020, Pinault said, while the brand is also shifting away from selling via third parties in department stores.
Temporary "pop-up" stores were planned in the coming months, Pinault said, adding Gucci would be in "always on mode" with a steady stream of events. Collaborations with other designers on collections are also planned, as well as revamped handbag designs, like Gucci's "Bamboo shopper" tote bag.
"We believe Gucci management will work hard to open a successful 'new chapter' of growth in the coming year aimed at capturing an older, non-millennial demographic," Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said in a note.
Kering's overall revenue fell 8.2% to 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in October-December, down 5% on a comparable basis and missing analysts' consensus forecast cited by UBS for 1% growth.
Several European countries imposed lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 pandemic during the fourth quarter, adding to retailers' struggles as shops closed.
But Kering's online business grew sharply, acco unting for 13% of group retail sales in 2020, up from 7% a year earlier.There was also a good performance from some smaller brands, with Bottega Veneta growing 2020 sales by nearly 5%.
Group financial chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters that trends across China and Asia as well as the United States remained supportive in the first weeks of the year for the luxury market, although Europe was tougher. But he gave no figures for current trading, including this month's key Chinese New Year holiday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree
- Madhuri Dixit Nene set the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 2 and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark this chic style for the next wedding | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in ₹6 lakh lehenga-choli set
- Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai
- On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season
- Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badgley Mischka's glitzy fall line is an ode to the old wonderful times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one
- Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini
- Disha Patani sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling hot pink bikini look and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in the summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth ₹3,500, read that again
- Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox