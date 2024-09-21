Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 stunning fashion moments that prove she’s a true style queen

It's Kareena Kapoor's birthday! Bebo turns 44 today, and she just keeps getting younger with each passing year. The actress embodies grace, sass, and style, celebrating 25 glorious years in Bollywood. Known for setting fashion trends—from her iconic backless tops in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to low-waist jeans and powerful pantsuit ensembles—whatever she wears makes waves in fashion circles. Recently, she stunned in a reimagined Banarasi saree, leaving us all swooning. As we celebrate her special day, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her most iconic fashion moments. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels ultimate boss babe vibes in sleek black pantsuit at The Buckingham Murders trailer launch: Watch ) Kareena Kapoor turns 44, marking 25 years in Bollywood, celebrated for her timeless fashion and style.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Reimagined banarasi saree

Kareena Kapoor's stunning saree gown by Amit Aggarwal features a drop-shoulder neck, elegantly complemented by a pleated pallu that supports the fitted bodice. The asymmetric pleats in the front, along with the cascading pallu that forms a dramatic train at the back, beautifully preserve the timeless elegance of traditional saree draping while adding a modern twist.

Sparkling champagne gown

Bebo has always been a stunner, effortlessly serving up gorgeous looks. As a 'friend' of Bulgari, she graced the launch event for the brand's new perfumes, Allegra and LeGemme. The 43-year-old actress looked absolutely radiant in a sparkling champagne gown featuring a plunging neckline, corset bodice, and shimmering fabric that caught the light beautifully.

Elegant maroon saree

Kareena Kapoor in six yards is definitely a treat for the eyes. Her glam look in a satin red saree remains a favourite. The saree is embellished with golden gota borders and features a beautiful floral motif on the pallu. Paired with a chic halter blouse, this monochrome moment is unforgettable for all the right reasons. The stunning golden embroidery is a signature of the brand Jadon India. With her halter neckline blouse and statement jewelry, she exudes pure glamour.

Golden Ralph Lauren gown

Kareena Kapoor's tissue silk golden dress for the Ralph Lauren event in Jaipur is a stunning showstopper. It features a strapless neckline that highlights her décolletage, along with a front closure and a corseted bodice. The design includes practical side pockets and vertical stitching for added detail. The A-line skirt, with patch pockets and a floor-grazing hem, is beautifully cinched at the waist with a broad gold belt, perfectly blending elegance and sophistication.

Shimmery green gown

Kareena Kapoor's ocean green gown is the epitome of glam. This mermaid-inspired, shimmery dress is perfectly paired with a complementary necklace, making her look like a true showstopper. She wore her hair down and accessorised with a matching clutch featuring the Sabyasachi logo.

Ice blue blazer dress

Kareena Kapoor's glamorous ensemble features a strapless midi dress paired with a full-sleeved blazer, both in soft pastel shades of blue, showcasing a masterclass in monochrome dressing. The collared blazer is adorned with a rosette at the shoulder, adding a unique touch. To complete her look, the diva accessorised with a stunning diamond choker necklace and a delicate diamond bracelet.