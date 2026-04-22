Heading out this summer? These 5 stylish, spacious and travel-ready backpacks have you covered under 7K

Backpacks are no longer a luggage option for carrying heavy loads; they have become a part of modern-day accessories. Considering the changing life dynamics, moving between work, commutes, travel, and social engagements, backpacks have evolved and are expected to do more than just function. Whether you are an avid traveller or not, we have handpicked some of the best backpacks that serve both style and function.

Summer friendly backpacks for the 2026 travel season.(Mirragio)

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Mirragio Cosmo Ivory backpack that blends style and utility. (Mirragio)

Mirragio Cosmo Ivory Backpack

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{{^usCountry}} The first in the list is Mirragio’s Cosmo Ivory backpack that blends style and utility. This trapezium shaped bag allows more storage and appears chic for everyday needs. You can carry this on your travels, or you can use it for carrying everyday things. It has room for everything, from office needs to skincare products, and even knick-knacks. It’s one of the statement bags that you can carry with both formal and casual outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first in the list is Mirragio’s Cosmo Ivory backpack that blends style and utility. This trapezium shaped bag allows more storage and appears chic for everyday needs. You can carry this on your travels, or you can use it for carrying everyday things. It has room for everything, from office needs to skincare products, and even knick-knacks. It’s one of the statement bags that you can carry with both formal and casual outfits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Price: INR 4,999/- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: INR 4,999/- {{/usCountry}}

This Zara backpack with a rubberised finish is another classic pick. (Zara)

{{^usCountry}} Zara rubberised backpack with flap {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zara rubberised backpack with flap {{/usCountry}}

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This Zara backpack with a rubberised finish is another classic pick in this list. The bag features a main compartment with a flap and quick-release buckle fastening. The interior delights with a space for electronic devices of up to 13 inches and a zip pocket. The front has a zip pocket and is padded with a luggage strap. It has a top handle and two adjustable, padded shoulder straps for easy carrying.

Price: INR 3,250/-

It is a gender neutral, classic backpack made in weather proof cordura. (The post box)

The Post Box Pondi backpack 2.0

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It is a gender neutral, classic backpack made in weather proof cordura. It is perfect for adventure and also works through a staycation or just the everyday hustle. Easy on the shoulders, this backpack comes with three zipper pockets on the outside and an open pocket to store a bottle of water while on the move. It is compatible with laptops up to 14 inches and also has a side sleeve pocket to carry a one litre water bottle.

Price: INR 4,499/-

Made from Vinylon F-fabric, this bag is durable, water-resistant and features pliant rainbow-coloured shoulder straps. (Fjall Raven)

Fjall Raven Kånken rainbow backpack

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With sustainability in focus, this Kanken backpack is one of the quirky picks in this list. Made from Vinylon F-fabric, this bag is durable, water-resistant and features pliant rainbow-coloured shoulder straps and handles at the top. It comes with a seat pad that is stored in a pocket in the main compartment.

Price: INR 6,750/-

This mini leather backpack from FabIndia blends style with practicality and is crafted from leather. (fabIndia)

FabIndia brown classic leather backpack

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This mini leather backpack from FabIndia blends style with practicality and is crafted from leather. The sleek design complements both Western and Indian wear, while the durable design ensures longevity.

Price: INR 4,499/-

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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