Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics
- Hina Khan shared black and white images from one of her photoshoots and made our jaws touch the floor. For the pictures, the stunner opted to wear a long coat and knee-high boots.
Making winter wear look sassy is not an easy task but Hina Khan can do it with a lot of elan. No no, we are not just saying that, take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about. The actor recently shared black and white images from a photoshoot in which she was looking marvellous.
The pictures that we are talking about show Hina in a pair of black boy shorts over which she wore high-waisted black fishnet stockings. She teamed it with a black woollen button-down long coat. The coat also featured a hood making it the perfect winter wear attire. Maintaining the all-black vibe of her ensemble, Hina stepped into a pair of matching knee-length boots.
She accessorised the bold look with some chunky gold jewellery that consisted of a big necklace, some matching rings and a pair of stud earrings. Hina added more oomph to the ensemble by leaving her middle-parted wavy hair down. The 33-year-old added glam to her look with mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow, lots of highlighter and topped it off with a glossy lip.
She shared the images with the caption, "Black and White is more realistic (sic)."
Hina is an absolute fashionista. The actor looks good in everything, there is no style that she cannot slay in. Check out some of our favourite sartorial picks from Hina's look book:
On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in season 5 of the TV series Naagin. She also entered the Bigg Boss House during season 14 as a senior with other celebrities like Gauahar Khan. That is not all, she made her Bollywood debut in 2020 as well with the film Hacked. She was even a part of the Zee 5 series Unlock in which she was seen sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon, Rishabh Sinha and Aditi Arya.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue
- As athleisure wear continues to be a rage, Sunny Leone leaves fashionistas impressed on Valentine’s Day from the sets of Splitsvilla and serves a spicy hot look in orange tracksuit which is chic and even pocket friendly | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics
- Hina Khan shared black and white images from one of her photoshoots and made our jaws touch the floor. For the pictures, the stunner opted to wear a long coat and knee-high boots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan takes quirky dressing up a notch, pairs fun hairdo with ₹35k saree
- For a virtual event, which was held recently, Vidya Balan decided to wear a beautiful red saree and add a quirky twist to it with her hairdo. The fashionista is a true saree connoisseur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor in red mini dress is date night outfit goals, don't you agree?
- Shanaya Kapoor can carry the colour red like no other and she proved it recently. She posted an image of herself wearing a mini camisole dress which we think is a great date night look option for Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day
- Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. The sweater that is worth ₹25k is perfect for the Valentine's Day date that you are planning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Sara, Ananya: Ultimate Valentine's Day inspired by Bollywood divas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s boot camp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic is fantastic even in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza's ethnic attire collection is every bride's dream, have a look
- Dia Mirza has a gorgeous ethnic attire collection. Whenever the Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 steps out in a traditional outfit, she leaves us speechless. Take a look at some of her ensembles that are worth bookmarking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s a jumpsuit jamboree in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s way forward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweatshirts meet glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox