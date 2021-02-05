IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
fashion

Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon

A Goa-based start-up focused on creative solutions to problems like pollution is using carbon black from discarded tyres in a new line of floor tiles.
READ FULL STORY
By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Talk about stamping down pollution. The Goa-based start-up Carbon Craft Design is making floor tiles that feature swirls of carbon trapped in concrete.

The carbon black comes from a process used to break down used tyres. Normally it would have been released into the air, adding to the pollution. Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with the tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.

Tejas Sidnal, 32, founder of CCD, is an architect and biomimetic designer and researcher, which means he studies ways to recreate nature’s solutions to looming problems such as pollution (or, in other cases, water management, food scarcities, etc).

“About 200 million tyres are discarded every year in India. Each tyre is 30% to 40% carbon black,” Sidnal says. “With the right degree of heat, a tyre can be reduced to steel, recovered carbon black, and a kind of fuel called pyrolysis oil. This carbon black and oil are typically disposed of by burning, releasing polluting carbon emissions into the atmosphere.”

About 200 million tyres are discarded every year in India. Each tyre is 30% to 40% carbon black, says CCD founder Tejas Sidnal.
About 200 million tyres are discarded every year in India. Each tyre is 30% to 40% carbon black, says CCD founder Tejas Sidnal.

CCD uses the recovered carbon black to create its monochrome tiles, available with patterns in black, white and four shades of grey. They were first made in collaboration with the US-based Air Ink in 2019. But that process used carbon emissions and could not provide the volumes CCD needed to scale up, so the two companies went their separate ways. It then took about a year for CCD to research how else they could extract larger amounts of recovered carbon, and eventually they hit upon the used-tyre processing plants.

Users of CCD’s tiles so far include Manan Gala, an architect with Mumbai-based Bombay Contractors. Gala sourced the tiles in December as part of his plans to renovate his home. “I was intrigued,” Gala says. “Construction material has a big carbon footprint. So the fact that these tiles are robust, suit an Indian environment, are aesthetically pleasing and are made using recovered carbon black made me want to experience them first-hand.”

Sidnal, meanwhile, is now trying to raise funds for the research and development of what he calls a Reverse Chimney Pavilion, a funnel-like contraption that he hopes will absorb polluted air, purify it and release it back in the atmosphere.

“We need at least 1 crore for R&D and to build the chimney,” Sidnal says. “It’s challenging to raise this kind of funding, especially given that businesses have suffered due to Covid. But we believe architectural intervention is needed to address air pollution, and we don’t intend to give up on that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is now also releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
Carbon Craft Design (CCD) works with tyre processing plants to capture recovered carbon black, and then works with craftsmen in Gujarat to incorporate it into tile patterns.
fashion

Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A Goa-based start-up focused on creative solutions to problems like pollution is using carbon black from discarded tyres in a new line of floor tiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
fashion

How to survive the 24x7 sale season

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
What used to be an annual event is now a year-round medley. If you want to join the resistance, here’s how to frame the fight-back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh velvet dress(Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
Gigi Hadid shares her post-pregnancy skincare(Instagram/gigihadid)
fashion

Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
A model sports wavy hair and a scarlet pout on designer Kim Jones’ couture runway (Photo: Instagram/Fendi)
fashion

Dissecting menswear at couture week

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Shopping for a haute couture dress is like purchasing diamonds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy declares her love for sarees in new post(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
Nora Fatehi is breathtaking in new pics(Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)
fashion

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A pedestrian walks past a closed store of the Italian fashion house Versace at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Switzerland February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
fashion

Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Versace will debut a new pattern for clothes, handbags and other products next month that executives believe can singlehandedly rejuvenate the Capri Holdings Ltd.-owned label as the luxury market looks to recover from a pandemic-fueled decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
fashion

Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Malaika took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana

By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana that has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The recently showcased haute couture collections nodded in favour of defined eyebrows and subtle contouring
READ FULL STORY
Close
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
fashion

It’s been a couture week of cascading capes 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The recently concluded Paris Couture Week Spring 21 edition saw floor-length capes making their presence felt
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP