Hottest hair colour trends of 2025: From cherry cola to mocha mousse, 7 top shades that are too chic to miss

Ready for a hair makeover? 2025 is bringing a stunning mix of bold, elegant, and low-maintenance hues. Whether you love rich brunettes, soft pastels, or striking reds, these trending shades will elevate your look and keep you ahead of the style game Sneha J. Jhaveri, hair stylist and founder of Vous Salon, shared with HT Lifestyle the top hair colour trends for 2025. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares her secret DIY oil recipe for long and beautiful hair at 57: Here's how you can make it ) Discover 2025's hair colour trends featuring rich brunettes, striking reds and more.(Unsplash)

1. Mocha mousse

Mocha Mousse is a rich, creamy blend of deep brown and soft caramel tones.

Mocha mousse isn't just another brown; it's a multi-dimensional, cool-toned brunette with hints of chocolate and coffee. Its appeal lies in its richness and depth, offering a sophisticated alternative to flat, single-process browns. It works beautifully with balayage or subtle highlights, adding movement and shine. This trend reflects a desire for luxurious, yet understated, elegance.

2. Sandy brown

Sandy brown is a warm, sun-kissed blend of light brown and soft golden tones.

Sandy brown captures the carefree spirit of summer. It's a low-maintenance, naturally beautiful shade, perfect for those seeking a natural, effortless look that still exudes style. It's a great option for transitioning from darker shades or adding warmth to lighter hair.

3. Cool chocolate

Cool chocolate is a rich, deep brown shade with ashy undertones.

This isn't your grandma's brown. Cool chocolate is the sophisticated sister of all the brunettes. The "cool" aspect gives it a modern edge, making it a favourite for those seeking a more contemporary take on classic brunette. It's ideal for creating a sleek, polished look.

4. Caramel

Caramel hues in 2025 get a creative twist with blended shades and sun-kissed balayage.

Caramel is a classic for a reason – it's universally flattering and adds a touch of warmth and radiance. But in 2025, caramel is being taken to the next level. Caramel will be used in more creative ways, such as blended with other shades for a "caramel swirl" effect or incorporated into balayage for a sun-kissed glow. It taps into the desire for warm, inviting colours that enhance natural beauty.

5. Dirty Blonde

Dirty blonde is all about natural warmth and soft dimensions.

Dirty blonde continues to be a popular choice for its effortless, cool-girl vibe. It's a blend of light and darker blonde shades, creating a textured, slightly "undone" look. This trend embraces natural variations in hair colour, celebrating dimension and depth. It's a low-maintenance option that offers a touch of edge without being overly bold.

6. Cherry Cola

Cherry cola is a bold, deep red with dark brown undertones.

Feeling bold? Cherry cola is your perfect match. This vibrant, reddish-brown shade is inspired by the classic soda, offering a playful and unexpected twist on traditional red hair. It's a bold choice that exudes confidence and personality.

7. Choco Chestnut

Coco chestnut is a rich, warm brown with deep cocoa tones.

Choco chestnut is a luxurious blend of rich brown and warm red undertones reminiscent of polished chestnuts. It's a sophisticated and elegant shade that adds depth and warmth. This colour is perfect for those seeking a rich, dimensional brunette that's not overly dramatic. It offers a touch of warmth and vibrancy, making it a flattering choice for a variety of skin tones.