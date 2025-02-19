Hottest hair colour trends of 2025: From cherry cola to mocha mousse, 7 top shades that are too chic to miss
Thinking of a hair makeover? From cherry cola to mocha mousse, 2025’s hottest hair colour trends are here to elevate your look with chic and trendy hues.
Ready for a hair makeover? 2025 is bringing a stunning mix of bold, elegant, and low-maintenance hues. Whether you love rich brunettes, soft pastels, or striking reds, these trending shades will elevate your look and keep you ahead of the style game Sneha J. Jhaveri, hair stylist and founder of Vous Salon, shared with HT Lifestyle the top hair colour trends for 2025. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares her secret DIY oil recipe for long and beautiful hair at 57: Here's how you can make it )
1. Mocha mousse
Mocha mousse isn't just another brown; it's a multi-dimensional, cool-toned brunette with hints of chocolate and coffee. Its appeal lies in its richness and depth, offering a sophisticated alternative to flat, single-process browns. It works beautifully with balayage or subtle highlights, adding movement and shine. This trend reflects a desire for luxurious, yet understated, elegance.
2. Sandy brown
Sandy brown captures the carefree spirit of summer. It's a low-maintenance, naturally beautiful shade, perfect for those seeking a natural, effortless look that still exudes style. It's a great option for transitioning from darker shades or adding warmth to lighter hair.
3. Cool chocolate
This isn't your grandma's brown. Cool chocolate is the sophisticated sister of all the brunettes. The "cool" aspect gives it a modern edge, making it a favourite for those seeking a more contemporary take on classic brunette. It's ideal for creating a sleek, polished look.
4. Caramel
Caramel is a classic for a reason – it's universally flattering and adds a touch of warmth and radiance. But in 2025, caramel is being taken to the next level. Caramel will be used in more creative ways, such as blended with other shades for a "caramel swirl" effect or incorporated into balayage for a sun-kissed glow. It taps into the desire for warm, inviting colours that enhance natural beauty.
5. Dirty Blonde
Dirty blonde continues to be a popular choice for its effortless, cool-girl vibe. It's a blend of light and darker blonde shades, creating a textured, slightly "undone" look. This trend embraces natural variations in hair colour, celebrating dimension and depth. It's a low-maintenance option that offers a touch of edge without being overly bold.
6. Cherry Cola
Feeling bold? Cherry cola is your perfect match. This vibrant, reddish-brown shade is inspired by the classic soda, offering a playful and unexpected twist on traditional red hair. It's a bold choice that exudes confidence and personality.
7. Choco Chestnut
Choco chestnut is a luxurious blend of rich brown and warm red undertones reminiscent of polished chestnuts. It's a sophisticated and elegant shade that adds depth and warmth. This colour is perfect for those seeking a rich, dimensional brunette that's not overly dramatic. It offers a touch of warmth and vibrancy, making it a flattering choice for a variety of skin tones.
