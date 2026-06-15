How Edikted Built a Retail Sensation on Crop Tops and Miniskirts

LOS ANGELES—“I already know what she’s going to buy,” Dedy Shwartzberg whispered as a shopper stepped into his aggressively pink clothing store. Shoppers flood Edikted’s pink store at the Grove in Los Angeles.

He nodded toward a bright aqua tank. A day earlier, a dashboard powered by his company’s proprietary software had shown that tank tops were “going crazy” with shoppers, as was the blue-green hue. Like a moth to a flame, the shopper headed right to the shirt, adding it to her haul.

Shwartzberg is the co-founder and CEO of Edikted, a fast-fashion company known for hyper-trendy clothes that teenagers and 20-somethings find irresistible. He says it’s his shoppers who run his brand. “We’re more like a data company than a fashion company,” Shwartzberg, 50, said.

The Edikted customer—or “babe,” as the company calls her—shapes the store’s merchandise based on her internet searches, her social-media activity and whatever Hailey Bieber wears, among other data points.

“If she likes something, we make more of it, which is why you see all these polka dots,” said Shwartzberg, motioning at the dotted halter tops around him. “If she doesn’t like something, it goes away. Last year’s barrel jeans? Bye bye.”

Edikted’s stores have become gathering places for girls, who line up outside its locations in New York, Houston, London and beyond. A 2025 survey from investment bank Piper Sandler placed it in the top five websites for upper-income teenage girls. They often drag their uncomfortable mothers for help procuring skimpy dresses for school dances and pop concerts. The company’s newest store, on Fifth Avenue in New York City, just opened this month; a matcha cafe and weekend DJ will soon grace the space.

Tons of brands follow Edikted’s strategy of low prices, trending styles and aggressive social-media marketing. What sets Edikted apart, Shwartzberg said, is its trend-capturing software and on-demand manufacturing. Edikted’s gross sales hit $460 million in 2025, Shwartzberg said. The company has raised $9 million in funding and is profitable, he said. Shwartzberg declined to share its valuation.