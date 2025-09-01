How to rock the mesh trend without looking over the top: 8 ways to look stylish in it

Mesh has officially made the leap from gym gear and 90s throwbacks to mainstream high fashion. From runway shows to street-style stars, this peek-a-boo fabric is having a major moment. Mesh doesn’t have to be intimidating. With the right styling, it can look chic, playful, and wearable, if you’re going for coffee runs, parties, or beach getaways. How to rock the mesh trend without looking over the top: 8 ways to look stylish(Pexels)

The beauty of mesh lies in its versatility. It adds texture, edge, and just the right amount of drama to your look without going overboard. If you’ve been tempted to try the mesh trend but aren’t sure where to start, these styling tips will help you ace it with confidence.

1. Layer like a pro

Mesh works best when layered. Throw a mesh top over a bralette, crop top, or even a basic tank to instantly elevate your outfit. For modest vibes, layer it under a blazer or jacket.

2. Balance is key

Mesh already has a daring vibe, so balance it with solid pieces. Pair a mesh blouse with high-waisted jeans or a mesh skirt with a simple tee to keep things stylish, not overwhelming.

3. Mesh dresses for the win

A mesh-overlay dress is the easiest way to dip into the trend. Be it a slip dress with mesh detailing or a sheer maxi over a mini, it’s feminine yet edgy.

4. Go sporty-chic

Athleisure loves mesh. Mesh panel leggings, oversized mesh jerseys, or crop tops give off a cool, streetwear vibe. Add chunky sneakers to seal the look.

5. Play with colours

While black mesh is classic, experiment with bright shades like neon, pastel, or even metallics. Colourful mesh adds a playful, fashion-forward twist.

6. Accessorise smartly

Keep accessories minimal because mesh itself makes a statement. Think delicate layered necklaces under a mesh top or a sleek belt to cinch a mesh dress.

7. Perfect for beach days

Mesh cover-ups are practically made for vacations. A mesh kaftan or sarong thrown over swimwear instantly looks breezy and chic.

8. Experiment with footwear

Mesh pairs surprisingly well with everything, from strappy heels for a glam look to combat boots for an edgier appeal. Choose footwear based on the vibe you want.

Mesh has made its way into everyday wardrobes as a versatile, playful, and edgy fabric. This trend offers endless room for experimentation. It allows you to strike the perfect balance between revealing and concealing, adding a sense of intrigue to your look.

The key to styling mesh lies in confidence and balance. Pair it with basics to tone down its boldness, or lean into statement accessories and layering for a dramatic effect. As long as you wear it in a way that feels comfortable and authentic to your personal style, mesh can effortlessly level up your outfits from casual cool to high-fashion chic.

