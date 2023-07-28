Huma Qureshi rings in birthday glamorously in a red hot thigh-high slit dress; Bestie Sonakshi Sinha attends the bash

Huma Qureshi is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The stunning actress had a wonderful B'Day bash last night in Mumbai with her close friends and family including B-town celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem, Sharib Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others marking their presence. Huma is known not only for her incredible acting skills but also for her ability to pull off any look, from red carpet to casual, to perfection. Her Bollywood journey started with the popular series Gangs Of Wasseypur and since then her evolution in terms of acting and style has been remarkable. Her birthday look in a red hot dress was as glamorous as the actress herself. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Huma Qureshi's black co-ord set is the perfect blend of sass and comfort ) Huma Qureshi celebrated her 37th birthday in Mumbai last night in a stunning shimmery red dress.(HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi celebrates her birthday in a dazzling red dress

As the breathtaking pictures and footage of Huma, yesterday evening continue to circulate on social media, her fans have been left reeling. Her posts have been flooded with likes and comments from her followers who just cannot stop complimenting and praising her. Let's take a moment to admire this gorgeous birthday girl.

Decoding Huma's stunning birthday look

For her special birthday look, Huma chose to keep it vibrant and dazzling, dressing in a red hot gown featuring a deep plunging neckline, sheer full sleeves adorned with shimmer, a corset body fit, a thigh-high side slit and sparkling sequin work all over. Keeping accessories minimal, she styled her look with a pair of shimmering silver stiletto heels and rings adorning her fingers. For her glam make-up look, Huma went for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. Huma finished off her look with her hair left open in the middle part.

Sonakshi Sinha arrived with Zaheer Iqbal

Her birthday was attended by her Double XL co-stars and Bollywood bestie Sonakshi Sinha, who arrived in a twinning white outfit with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi wore a white dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with an oversized white blazer, transparent heels and a sling bag, while Zaheer looked dapper in a semi-transparent open-butted white shirt and matching trousers. Together they look adorable. Have a look at their picture.