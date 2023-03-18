Sonakshi Sinha is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to stay on the top of the style curve with formal fashion and a twist, to decking up in ethnic attires and ensuring that the limelight never leaves her side, Sonakshi’s fashion diaries are replete with inspo for her fans to refer to. Sonakshi's style diaries are our favourite and for all the right reasons. The actor with every snippet ensures to make the fashion lovers scurry to take notes, all the while reinstating her sartorial sense of fashion. Sonakshi Sinha paints Instagram yellow like this...(Instagram/@aslisona)

Sonakshi, a day back, made our day better as she shared a string of pictures of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a yellow ensemble. The actor brought sunshine on Instagram in shades of bright yellow as she played muse to fashion designer Arpita Mehta and picked the co-ord set. Sonakshi decked up in a bright yellow bralette featuring yellow embellishments in shades of yellow and teamed it with a satin yellow bodycon skirt. The skirt hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly and came with a thigh high slit. Sonakshi further added more oomph to her look with a matching satin yellow throw across her shoulders with a rugged look. “And it was all yellow,” Sonakshi captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Sonakshi further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek silver neck chain featuring a statement silver pendant and multiple finger rings. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Sonakshi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Sonakshi aced the look perfectly. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

