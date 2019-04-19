Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a powder blue pantsuit. See latest pics

Actor Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s bash called ‘The Party Starters’ and it was attended by Khushi Kapoor along with Student Of The Year 2 actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. While Ananya and Tara wore short dresses in metallic hues, the Kalank actor chose to wear a powder blue pantsuit and she completely nailed the look. The apparel, the colour palette and the silhouette are ideal for those who like to keep it edgy yet elegant during summers.



The gorgeous actor kept her hair sleek and pulled back and completed the look with heels and minimal accessory. The make-up was subtle and complemented the look. The look was styled by Mohit Rai and seems like the Dabangg 3 actor look to Instagram saying, “Fighting the mid week blues, in blue!” Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and she has been apprecaited for her acting, poised demeanour and the classic looks in the film. We hope to see more style experiments from the beautiful actor.



Her recent top 5 looks:



First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:21 IST