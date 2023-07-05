Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing formal attires to showing us how to deck up in casuals and style it right, to her ethnic fashion diaries – Huma can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tarla. Based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal, the film stars Huma in the titular role. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Huma is on a spree of sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Huma Qureshi's black co-ord set is the perfect blend of sass and comfort(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi's pastel co-ord set is the perfect fashion inspo for the monsoon

Huma, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself from her recent photoshoot and we are smitten already. For the promotions, Huma is keeping it chic and comfortable with a dash of sass in her ensembles. From bright tones to neon shades, Huma is making her way into our hearts, one fashion inspo at a time. The actor, for the recent promotions, kept it chic and classy in a black co-ord set. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Zara and decked up in a black cotton cropped top featuring a zip in the middle and long sleeves, decorated in perforated details. She further teamed it with a pair of matching cotton joggers with pockets at the sides as she posed for the pictures like a diva. With a black heart emoticon in the caption, Huma declared her love for the colour.

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings from House of Shikha, rings and monochrome heels. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses into a sleeked ponytail with a middle part and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON