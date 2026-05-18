I switched from my cream sunscreen to gel sunscreen, and my skin is loving it: 7 picks worth trying

Until last winter, I had been using a cream-based sunscreen as it is thick in texture and moisturised my sensitive plus combination skin type quite well. However, with the weather shift to summer, I switched to a gel-based sunscreen. And I absolutely have no regrets. In fact, being lightweight and non-greasy, using a gel sunscreen gives my skin a matte finish minus the white cast and shine, which is very common during the sultry summers. Gel sunscreen that are great for a shine-free look (freepik ) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Gel sunscreens typically provide broad-spectrum protection, meaning they guard against both UVA rays, which contribute to premature ageing, and UVB rays, which cause sunburn. In addition, gel sunscreens are not only a comfortable option for daily sun protection, but also reduce shine. Here are 7 gel sunscreens available on Amazon India that have been chosen on the number of ratings given on Amazon India. A few of them are also the highest sold in April 2026, to make your decision simpler. Difference between a cream and gel sunscreen

Features Gel Sunscreen Cream Sunscreen Texture Lightweight, watery Thick, creamy Skin feel Matte, non-greasy Moisturizing, slightly heavy Best for Oily / acne-prone skin Dry / normal skin Absorption Fast, no white cast Slower, may leave slight layer Pore clogging Low (non-comedogenic) Higher chance if skin is oily Hydration Light hydration Deep hydration

This lightweight gel sunscreen is a favourite among oily and acne-prone skin users for its non-greasy feel and smooth finish. Customers often mention that it spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves no white cast, making it suitable for daily wear. The broad-spectrum protection helps guard against both UVA and UVB rays, while its non-comedogenic formula prevents clogged pores. Many reviewers appreciate how comfortable it feels even in hot weather and how it sits well under makeup.

2 . UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++|India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand|Invitro,In-Vivo Tested|UVA/UVB Protection, Benzene Free|No White Cast |Oily & Acne-Prone Skin |10 g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Known for its silky, primer-like texture, this silicone-based sunscreen gel is widely praised for giving a matte finish. Users often highlight its sweat-resistant and water-resistant properties, making it ideal for humid climates. Reviews frequently mention how it blurs pores and works well under makeup. With high SPF protection, it effectively shields against sun damage while feeling lightweight on the skin. Many customers find it suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin due to its gentle formulation.

This gel sunscreen stands out for its hydrating, dewy finish that gives skin a natural glow. Users often love its lightweight, water-based texture and refreshing feel. Enriched with ingredients like niacinamide and fruit extracts, it helps brighten skin while protecting against sun damage. Reviews commonly mention that it blends easily without leaving a white cast and feels comfortable for daily use. It is especially popular among people with dry or dull skin looking for added hydration along with sun protection.

This sunscreen gel is appreciated for its lightweight and refreshing formula that suits everyday use. Customers often note that it feels light on the skin and does not leave a sticky residue. With SPF 50 protection, it helps guard against harsh sun exposure, especially in summer conditions. Many users mention that it absorbs quickly and is easy to reapply. It is commonly chosen by those looking for a budget-friendly sunscreen that still offers reliable protection and a comfortable finish.

Foxtale’s gel-based sunscreen is popular for its cooling, oil-controlling formula that works well for oily and combination skin. Users frequently mention its matte finish and lightweight texture that doesn’t feel heavy or greasy. It is designed with modern UV filters for long-lasting protection and often receives praise for leaving no white cast. Many reviews highlight how it keeps skin fresh throughout the day while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.

This hydrating gel sunscreen is loved for combining skincare and sun protection in one step. Infused with hyaluronic acid and mineral-rich water, it helps keep skin moisturised while protecting from UVA, UVB, and even blue light exposure. Users often appreciate its smooth, lightweight feel and dewy finish. Reviews commonly mention that it suits normal to dry skin types well and gives a healthy glow without feeling greasy, making it a convenient everyday sunscreen.

AVEIL Heat Shield Gel Sunscreen is generally appreciated for its lightweight gel texture that feels breathable on the skin. Users often describe it as comfortable for daily wear, especially in hot climates. It is designed to provide sun protection while maintaining a non-sticky finish. Many reviewers note that it absorbs quickly and works well for people who prefer minimal residue on the skin. Its gel consistency makes it a practical choice for oily and combination skin types. Similar articles for you: Discover radiant, youthful skin with these 7 anti-ageing face serums for women 7 Matte sunscreens that give maximum sun protection in sticky summers Gulaab jal is the most natural skincare toner you can use, says a dermatologist

FAQ: Gel Sunscreen What is gel sunscreen? Gel sunscreen is a lightweight, water-based formula that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy or heavy feel. It’s especially suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Who should use gel sunscreen? It works best for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types. People in hot and humid climates also prefer gel formulas because they feel lighter. Does gel sunscreen provide enough protection? Yes, as long as it has broad-spectrum protection (UVA + UVB) and SPF 30 or higher, it offers effective sun protection. Does gel sunscreen leave a white cast? Most modern gel sunscreens are formulated to be transparent and typically do not leave a white cast. Can gel sunscreen replace moisturiser? Some hydrating gel sunscreens can double as a light moisturiser, but very dry skin may still need a separate moisturiser.