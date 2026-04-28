I Tried and Tested these Aviators from beaches to snow: Here's how they held up every day

I am not someone who collects accessories. Bags and shoes, yes. Everything else, I like to keep simple. So when I picked up my Aviators from Ray-Ban, the plan was clear. One pair that works for everything. Years later, I still haven’t felt the need to replace them.

Wearing pink lens Aviators on a sunny day, soft tint, lightweight feel, effortless style that moves from errands to holidays seamlessly. (Hindustan Times)

The Aviator style has been around since 1937, and there is a reason it has stayed relevant. This version, with its pink photochromic lens from Ray-Ban's Evolve line, feels like a softer, more wearable take on the original. It is not trying to be sporty or overly technical. It fits right into everyday life.

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Design and aesthetics

I have gone through phases with my face, a bit of weight loss here, a bit of gain there, and somehow this shape of sunglasses has always worked. That classic teardrop just gets it right. The slim metal frame keeps things light, and I barely notice I have them on most days.

The pink lens is what sold me. It adds a hint of colour without feeling loud. On holidays, it feels fun. On regular days, it blends in easily. I have even worn these with a saree at a wedding, and it did not feel out of place. That surprised me.

The branding is subtle, just the way I like it. You know what you are wearing, but it does not shout.

1. Reverse Unisex UV Protected Violet Lens Pilot Sunglasses

Lens technology: The experience

The photochromic bit is what makes this pair work so well for me. Step out into the sun, and the lenses deepen in colour. Step indoors, and they go back to a lighter pink. I do not have to think about switching pairs of sunglasses throughout the day, which is exactly what I wanted.

{{^usCountry}} I have worn these everywhere. Bali, Sri Lanka, a cruise, the sharp sun in Andaman, and even in the snow at Gulmarg, where the light can feel almost blinding. Through all of it, my eyes have felt comfortable and protected. The tint adds a slight warmth without making everything too dark. A couple of things to know: They do not get extremely dark, so peak afternoon sun can still feel a bit bright.

And inside a car, the lenses do not change much because of the windshield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have worn these everywhere. Bali, Sri Lanka, a cruise, the sharp sun in Andaman, and even in the snow at Gulmarg, where the light can feel almost blinding. Through all of it, my eyes have felt comfortable and protected. The tint adds a slight warmth without making everything too dark. A couple of things to know: They do not get extremely dark, so peak afternoon sun can still feel a bit bright.

And inside a car, the lenses do not change much because of the windshield. {{/usCountry}}

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My Pair of Ray-Ban Aviators after years of use (Hindustan Times)

{{^usCountry}} Fit, comfort, and wearability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fit, comfort, and wearability {{/usCountry}}

These are easy to wear. The nose pads adjust nicely, and the frame is so light that I forget I have them on. From school runs to office days, they just stay put.

They cover well from the front, though a bit of light can sneak in from the sides. It has never bothered me enough to complain.

Style versatility: From dawn to dusk

This is where they really win. I can wear them indoors without feeling odd, thanks to the lighter tint. That alone makes them far more practical than darker sunglasses.

They work with almost everything I own. Casual outfits, travel looks, and even the occasional traditional outfit. The pink softens the overall look and adds a bit of personality without trying too hard.

2. Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Pilot Sunglasses

Value proposition and cons

For me, the biggest win is not having to buy another pair. I have used these for years, and they still look great. A quick clean and they are good to go. There are a few tiny scratches if you go looking, but nothing that shows in daily use.

The frame is slim, so I am careful with it. And if you are expecting very dark lenses, this might not be the pair for you.

If you want one pair that does it all and lasts, a nice, reliable pair of Ray-Ban Aviators is it. I bought them once and never looked back. 10 out of 10.

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(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were purchased by the writer and reviewed after use for HT Shop Now. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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