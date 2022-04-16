Ileana D'Cruz is steamy summer fashion inspo in pink bralette top, jeans, shrug

It is that time of the year when minis, cool suiting, airy dresses and sky-high platforms are the hot trends that are waking up our summer wardrobe with outfit possibilities that warm weather affords and Bollywood hottie Ileana D'Cruz was seen serving just the perfect steamy fashion inspiration this season in a pink bralette top, jeans and shrug. Receiving a streamlined and sexy update this New Year 2022, the bygone fashion of shrugs is making a modern-day resurgence and Ileana was seen tapping into the same in her latest sultry photoshoot.

As part of the recent Y2K revival, shrugs are making a comeback this New Year 2022 and Ileana laid the perfect fashion cues on how to ooze oomph in a multi-print organza shrug. Those looking for some fashion inspiration to make heads turn as they step out for a summer soiree, need to take style notes from Ileana's steamy uber chic look that is setting the Internet ablaze.

A slew of pictures currently flooding the Internet feature Ileana donning a lilac pink bralette top from Clovia that came with a plunging neckline and a lacey hem to ooze oomph. It was teamed with a pair of high-waist blue denim jeans from the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week.

Ileana D'Cruz' steamy summer fashion (Amigos Communications)

While theoretically we're moving away from all-day cosy clothes, Ileana proved there is a chic way to maintain lounge life while remaining street-style-ready as she layered her attire with a collared organza jacket that came in printed hues of pink. Accessorising her look with a shell-adorned necklace and a stack of finger rings, Ileana left her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls.

The shrug jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ileana set the Internet on fire.

Ileana D'Cruz was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi.