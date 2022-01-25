Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ileana D'Cruz lays ‘badass’ fashion inspo in sultry red lehenga, heeled boots
fashion

Ileana D'Cruz lays ‘badass’ fashion inspo in sultry red lehenga, heeled boots

Ileana D'Cruz dolls up as a bride on bike and wows ethnic fashion freaks with her sizzling look in a red lehenga choli with black heeled boots | Check viral picture inside
Ileana D'Cruz lays ‘badass’ fashion inspo in sultry red lehenga choli, heeled boots&nbsp;(Instagram/ileana_official)
Ileana D'Cruz lays ‘badass’ fashion inspo in sultry red lehenga choli, heeled boots (Instagram/ileana_official)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Nothing screams bridal wear like a red lehenga choli and brushing aside our Tuesday blues by laying ethnic fashion inspiration with a steamy “badass” twist is Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz.  Dolling up as a bride, Ileana struck a bold pose on a bike and wowed ethnic fashion freaks with her sizzling look in a red lehenga choli with black heeled boots.

Taking to her social media handle, Ileana shared a picture from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured the diva donning a blood red blouse that came with half sleeves and a plunging V-neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

Sporting embroidery in contrasting gold thread all over to enhance the rich look, the blouse was teamed with a matching red lehenga skirt that ended in royal golden kiran lace. The lehenga too sported heavy traditional embroidery in golden thread.

Accessorising her look like a typical bride with a nath, hathphool, a finger ring, a gold neck chain and a pair of statement gold jhumkis, Ileana left her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to ooze oomph, Ileana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, red eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

She completed her attire with a pair of black boots that sported sleek pencil heels and sequins work along the platform. Ditching her velvet red dupatta to lie idle on the backlight, Ileana was seen seated on a stationary standing bike.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, the actor instantly set the Internet on fire. She captioned the picture, “Some days you just gotta be a bit badass —Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast (sic).”

Needless to say, the picture went instantly viral and broke the Internet while fans emptied their stash of heart emojis in the comments section.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ileana d'cruz fashion trends fashion ethnic fashion style goal style twitter trend trends lehenga boot heel bike bride ethnic wear + 12 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out