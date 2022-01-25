Ileana D'Cruz lays ‘badass’ fashion inspo in sultry red lehenga, heeled boots

Nothing screams bridal wear like a red lehenga choli and brushing aside our Tuesday blues by laying ethnic fashion inspiration with a steamy “badass” twist is Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz. Dolling up as a bride, Ileana struck a bold pose on a bike and wowed ethnic fashion freaks with her sizzling look in a red lehenga choli with black heeled boots.

Taking to her social media handle, Ileana shared a picture from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured the diva donning a blood red blouse that came with half sleeves and a plunging V-neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

Sporting embroidery in contrasting gold thread all over to enhance the rich look, the blouse was teamed with a matching red lehenga skirt that ended in royal golden kiran lace. The lehenga too sported heavy traditional embroidery in golden thread.

Accessorising her look like a typical bride with a nath, hathphool, a finger ring, a gold neck chain and a pair of statement gold jhumkis, Ileana left her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to ooze oomph, Ileana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, red eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

She completed her attire with a pair of black boots that sported sleek pencil heels and sequins work along the platform. Ditching her velvet red dupatta to lie idle on the backlight, Ileana was seen seated on a stationary standing bike.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, the actor instantly set the Internet on fire. She captioned the picture, “Some days you just gotta be a bit badass —Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast (sic).”

Needless to say, the picture went instantly viral and broke the Internet while fans emptied their stash of heart emojis in the comments section.