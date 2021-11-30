In a 76K wine floral saree, Madhuri Dixit blends elegance and grace

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and poise – we are already aware of that. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing her take on fashion trends in stunning pictures from her well-dressed diaries, often on Instagram. The pictures are a treat for sore eyes, as well as they manage to set fashion goals higher for us to conquer.

Madhuri Dixit, who knows how to make ethnic attires look better by decking up in them, showed us yet again, why she is the saree queen. When it comes to the six yards of grace, Madhuri always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward, and she did it yet again in a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots.

For this photoshoot, Madhuri played muse to the fashion designer Seema Gujral and decked up in a stunning wine floral saree from her wardrobe. The georgette saree is intricately decorated in floral swarovski work. Madhuri teamed the saree with a black sequin embroidered blouse. With the picture, Madhuri shared a quote attributed to American designer Rachel Zoe, which resonates with her idea of style as well - " Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak," the quote read. Take a look at her picture here:

Madhuri accessorised her look for the day with statement diamond earrings, ring and a bracelet from the house of Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The saree, adorned by Madhuri in the picture, is attributed to the fashion designer Seema Gujral. The designer is known for her collections of ethnic womenswear. The saree is priced at ₹76000 in the designer's official website. Take a look: The saree is priced at ₹76000 in the designer's official website.(https://www.seemagujral.com/)

Styled by fashion stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta, Madhuri left her long tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artists Billy Manik and Nilam Kenia, Madhuri opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft maroon lipstick, Madhuri made fashion traffic come to a standstill.

