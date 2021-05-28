Indian designer Saran Kohli on working on Kumal Nanjiani's costume in Eternals

Ever since Marvel Studios released the first full teaser trailer of Eternals, fans all over the globe are in a frenzy with what the much-anticipated movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and headlined by a diverse cast including the Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Don Lee, will have in store for them.

Without giving any of the much-guarded storyline away, the trailer shows Kumail Nanjiani dancing to a Bollywood number and the ancient team of superheroes discussing who would lead the Avengers after Iron Man and Captain America. The 2.08 minute-long teaser trailer reveals that the Eternals are an alien race living on Earth since the days of the Early Man and they team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.. Salma Hayek's character, Ajak says in the video, "We have watched, and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now."

The trailer also had something for Indian fans as Sersi (Chan) and Ikaris (Madden) tye the knot in what seems to be an Indian wedding ceremony, and they exchange floral garlands of Marigold. Kumail who portrays Kingo is seen dancing Bollywood style in the video and he plays a Bollywood superstar on Earth.

Designer Saran Kohli, who has designed some outfits for the movie, shared to his Instagram, "As a kid, I had all super hero costumes and felt I can jump off my roof and hit the skies. But now the skies gave me the opportunity of a life time!!!"

He shared pictures of Kumail during the dance scene, the wedding scene and another snippet from the movie and wrote, "Designing for this epic scene, for MARVEL (I did trip when I got that phone call), for what occupies the majority of my upbringing fascinated by the universe of superpowers. THE ETERNALS. This is BIG in soo many ways, it’s a representation of incredible talent in front and behind the #lens and for us South Asians to spread our wings! For now, I’m soaking it all in and more to come in Nov! (sic)"

According to a TOI report, Saran designed costumes for 52 dancers for the dancing sequence and also for Kumail's. He told TOI, "While my major sequence was with the 52 dancers, I did contribute to Kumail's costume."

The Eternals is slated to release on November 5th, 2021 and follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019.