Inside Elizabeth Hurley's 'glorious Holi in beautiful India': British star radiates joy in simple white kurta pyjama
Elizabeth Hurley stole hearts with her elegant white kurta pyjama look while celebrating Holi in India. She paired it with a garland, embracing local customs.
Holi, aka the festival of colours is traditionally a riot of vibrant pigments, but British actor Elizabeth Hurley reminded the world that sometimes the most powerful way to celebrate is by starting with a clean slate – and wearing all-white. Elizabeth has captivated fans after sharing a series of happy photos from her Holi celebrations in India. Also read | Kate Middleton surprises internet, wears white at Holi event with India-inspired earrings that cost less than…
What did Elizabeth Hurley wear
In her March 7 Instagram pictures, Elizabeth Hurley showcases a respect for local customs while radiating pure 'Holi joy'. Her choice to wear a simple, elegant white cotton kurta pyjama set – paired with a white floral garland and sunglasses – demonstrates a thoughtful 'when in Rome' approach. By opting for the traditional silhouette, she moved beyond being a mere spectator, fully immersing herself in the authentic Indian experience.
While the actor star is no stranger to high-fashion glamour, her simple white Holi look proves that the most beautiful accessory one can wear to Holi is a genuine smile and a dash of pink powder. Her fans seem to agree. “This looks amazing,” a comment on her post read. Another said, “So much fun!”
Take a look at Elizabeth's photos for proof:
The significance of white
While the goal of Holi is to end the day covered in every colour of the rainbow, the tradition of wearing white — specifically the classic kurta pyjama — is a significant cultural staple. White serves as a literal blank canvas, allowing the pinks, yellows, and greens of the gulal (powdered colour) to pop with maximum intensity. Historically, white symbolises beginnings, purity, and peace, providing a serene contrast to the festival's playful chaos.
A 'glorious time' in India
The shared images capture Elizabeth in a state of unbridled happiness – from tossing handfuls of rose petals into the air to posing on flower-adorned swings. In her Instagram caption, the actor expressed her affection for the country, writing: "Happy Holi! What a glorious time to be in beautiful India with some of my favourite people in the world."
The images feature her alongside friends and family — all sporting the 'Holi glow' of pink-stained hair and faces. The setting, decorated with marigold garlands and vibrant drapes, provided a stunning backdrop for what Elizabeth clearly considers a highlight of her travels.
Elizabeth’s post comes just days after Kate Middleton made headlines for her own nod to Indian culture, sporting a white ensemble and India-inspired earrings at a Holi event in the UK.
