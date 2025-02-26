Internet stunned by model Isabeli Fontana’s risqué, barely-there dress on runway: ‘Why did they do this to her!’

Dsquared2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday. The runway show was a raucous affair, with rapper Doecchi opening the showcase and fashion royalty Naomi Campbell closing it in a leather biker bodysuit. Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana walks for Dsquared2.

Also Read | BTS ‘Worldwide Handsome’ Jin takes over Gucci 2025 show in edgy leather jacket and shirt-pant. Pics, video

Another highlight from the event was a ramp walk moment courtesy of model Isabeli Fontana, who designers Dean and Dan Caten sent strutting down the runway in a barely-there dress.

Isabeli Fontana walks the runway in a barely-there dress

Isabeli Fontana took to Instagram to share a video of her walking for Dsquared2. She thanked Dean and Dan Caten for transforming her into a 70s goddess for their show and celebrated their 30 years. “Thank you for transforming me into a ‘70s goddess! We’ve grown up together in this business, and you’ve always remained kind, outrageous, talented. I’m grateful for your friendship. Congratulations on 30 years of continued health, happiness, and success! Love you both so much, @dsquared2,” she captioned the clip.

The dress

The Brazilian model's dress for the showcase was a silk kaftan-liked ensemble featuring glittering multi-coloured crystals embellished on the neckline and borders. It also had a full-length sleeve and a full-body slit on the side that showed off her figure and left nothing to the imagination. She wore the ensemble with gold heels, broad-framed sunglasses, red-painted nails, gold stacked cuffs, a choker necklace with a knife pendant, and dangling earrings.

With her tresses left loose in a side part, Isabeli chose smokey eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and feathered brows for the glam.

How did the internet react?

The internet was shocked by Isabeli's barely-there dress. One user joked, “Oh my gosh, did the dress break? 😂.” Another remarked, “Omg that’s so embarrassing 😭😭 why’d they do that to her.” A comment read, “Was it an oops or a very lil thong or g string that was hard to see?”

One user pointed out how the dress was similar to an Arabic traditional dress and disrespected the culture. “This traditional Arabic dress was designed and worn in a manner that is deeply humiliating and disrespectful. It was presented not only to undermine the significance of the cultural heritage, but also to reinforce the harmful stereotype that Arabs are weak, making it seem acceptable to trample upon their traditions and religious values.”