Irfan Pathan's wife and former model Safa Baig looks elegant in simple pastel outfit; fans call her 'beautiful lady'

Irfan Pathan's wife, Safa Baig, was spotted at an event in Mumbai on April 4, and her outfit and the simplicity and sophistication it evoked floored fans on Instagram. Many applauded Safa, who is a former model, for her modest yet stylish clothing. She wore a shaded pale pink and cream abaya and matching head covering. Also read | Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th marriage anniversary, pens heartfelt note Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig was spotted in Mumbai on April 4. (Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

What did Irfan Pathan's wife Safa wear?

Safa's fuss-free outfit with a loosely draped silhouette was sans any embellishments. She paired it with a simple gold bracelet and dainty diamond necklace, and completed the look with a beige handbag and matching heels.

She sported an abaya – a free, streaming article of clothing that covers the body but for the face, hands, and feet. The long, loose-fitting robe is worn by some Muslim women, especially in the Middle East and North Africa. It is often paired with a headscarf to cover the hair.

Many on social media reacted to Safa posing elegantly and fashionably at the event. A fan commented on a video shared by a paparazzo on April 4, “She's beautiful.” Another wrote, “Beautiful lady.” A person also wrote in Hindi: “She looks so cute in her outfit.”

Take a look:

More about Safa Baig

Despite being a public figure, Safa, who is a mother-of-two, maintains a private life, focusing on her family and personal interests. Safa, the wife of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, is a former model from Saudi Arabia. She was born in 1994 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Before marrying Irfan in 2016, Safa had a successful modelling career, featuring on the covers of many magazines in the Gulf region. Safa and Irfan tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in Mecca, and have two sons together – Imran and Suleiman.