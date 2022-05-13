Is your hair looking frizzy and rough? Check out these summer haircare essentials

It is no secret that our luscious mane brings us confidence or good hair day can always set our mood for the day but haircare experts stress that holistic hair health requires nutrition inside and outside as what we consume and what we apply are equally important when it comes to our beautiful tresses. Apart from these, reducing stress, avoiding heat styling or avoiding using too many hair products and taking medicines prescribed by a dermatologist too aide in reducing damage to one's hair.

With summer season here, increased UV radiation or chlorinated pools may result in your hair experiencing extreme stress as summer is not a very hair friendly season. The increased humidity, UV rays and intense sweating can end up making your hair looking frizzy and rough and also lead to scalp build-up.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shibani Bhatia, MBBS, MD Dermatology, DNB, FAGE, MRCP (SCE) UK from Kaya, Goregaon, advised, “Some steps for summer hair care should be mandatory. To make sure the hair does not become lifeless in summer – moisturize it well with some Argan oil, especially the ends of the hair. For those with oily dandruff prone scalp – use shampoos containing ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione and salicylic acid upto thrice a week. Leave your conditioner on for a longer time in the shower and get yourself a leave conditioner if you hair is generally frizzy. Try covering up your hair with a scarf or bandana if out in the sun for too long. UV rays from the sun can ruin the protein structure of the hair. Avoid using heated styling appliances and stay hydrated so your hair doesn’t lose its lustre.”

Arun Mundra, Manager- R&D at Pureplay Skin Sciences Pvt. Ltd shared, “If you’ve tried every dandruff solution you could get your hands on and still find yourself dusting your shoulders—it is time to carry out a dandruff-fighting haircare regime that helps in tackling this (flaky) issue right at the roots. So, get ready to leave your experiments behind as we’re now spilling the tea (tree). Dandruff is a condition where your dead skin cells start building and collecting on the scalp. This is mainly due to an overproduction of sebum (oil) and a fungus called Malassezia furfur, which resides on the scalp. They thrive on oily scalps and consume the excess sebum which causes the dead skin cells to get together and form white flakes which is called dandruff. Ultimately, these flakes fall off.”

He revealed, “To treat dandruff, we need an effective formulation which targets the root cause of the issue, Malassezia furfur. This is done with the right blend of scientific and natural dandruff-fighting actives. Zinc Pyrithione, aka ZPT is commonly used in anti-dandruff shampoos and its prolonged use can irritate the scalp. Opt for a Dandruff Control Range that has the right blend of nature and science with the goodness of Tea Tree Oil and Piroctone Olamine. This combination effectively removes dandruff and maintains scalp health since it is free from the harmful effects of ZPT. While most people have a routine/regime for their skin, they don’t have the same for their hair. While a normal oil-shampoo-condition regime helps in cleansing and conditioning, a much more sophisticated approach is needed for dealing with a recurring condition like dandruff. So, for anyone who is undergoing a dandruff issue, they can follow the regime – treat-cleanse-nourish-prevent.”

He listed a 4-step routine that one can follow:

Step 1: Treat with a scalp scrub: scalp scrubs aid in removing dead cells and remove the excess oil and product build-up that blocks hair follicles.

Step 2: Cleanse with an anti-dandruff shampoo that is enriched with safe and naturally derived anti-dandruff actives like propanediol caprylate and piroctone olamine help in tackling the fungus, Malassezia, right at the roots. The shampoo also reduces itchiness and soothes the scalp.

Step 3: Nourish with a dandruff-fighting conditioner that blends tea tree oil and natural actives to eliminate dandruff from hair strands and keep it nourished and hydrated. This conditioner immediately detangles and revives worn-out locks.

Step 4: Prevent dandruff from reappearing with a hard-working scalp serum which is an efficient way to provide focussed action against dandruff. Scalp Serum will treat and prevent dandruff from recurring as well as will inhibit the growth of dandruff causing Malassezia.

According to Dr Kaustav Guha Director, R&D Division at SkinKraft Labs, “The hair protein breaks due to UV damage, leading to a variety of issues like split ends, rough texture, hair loss, frizziness, premature greying, etc. You may also see the colour-treated hair getting bleached, brassy and faded during summer. It is best to avoid colouring hair into lighter tones during summer as it increases UV ray penetration into the hair shaft. Hair care products such as sprays, serums or leave-in conditioners with SPF action can be of good help in summer months. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat can also save your hair and scalp from the scorching sun when you spend longer time outdoors.”

He added, “The chlorine added to keep the summer pools clean, dissolves the protective lipid structure around the hair shaft. This increases the hair's susceptibility to UV damage. Hence, you need to apply oil or leave-in conditioner to your hair or wear a swim cap before entering into chlorinated pools or even sea water. Also, it is better to take a break from heat styling tools such as flat irons, blow dryers or curling rods during summer season.”