It’s a jumpsuit jamboree in Bollywood
Looks like jumpsuits are finally out of the closet and giving quite a competition to the ubiquitous sweatsuits. Janhvi Kapoor was photographed post dinner in a denim jumpsuit last week which she accessorised with a crossbody shoulder bag. Tisca Chopra picked a black version from Shantanu & Nikhil for an awards night outing a few weeks ago. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently seen in a shibori kimono jumpsuit by Nupur Kanoi, Mehr Jessia was seen in a boho variation by Surily G. Because of its forgiving cut, the jumpsuit was the first of the three workwear garments to gain a fashionable following. In the 1930s, couturier Elsa Schiaparelli started experimenting with jumpsuits and in the late 60s, Bond girl Diana Rigg became the jumpsuit pin-up after she starred in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).
A respite from the kurtis and kaftans, jumpsuits often become the go-to pick for stars as they move around town. Stylist Hitendra Kapopara who dressed Sunny Leone in a kitschy jumpsuit this week shares, “What you wear is how you feel, ask any actor that and they will tell you that 50 percent of their job is done when they style for a character properly. Now imagine wearing kaftans or sweatsuits on a casual day. You look lethargic and you feel lethargic and that is the energy you start emitting, whereas jumpsuits change the game. You look and feel cheerful, people around you get positive vibes and that is what radiance and bliss is all about.”
Designer Bennu Sehgall suggests picking a black jumpsuit and pairing it with a blazer. “It defines your waist. Offset it with a gold or black belt. Tailored jumpsuits work best otherwise a loose fit may make you look frumpy. Add a pair of heels for a chic finish,” says Bennu.
