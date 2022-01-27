Jacqueline Fernandez raises the bar of ethnic fashion goals in ivory salwar suit

Taking a break from social media ever since her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral, Bollywood hot Jacqueline Fernandez made a comeback on Instagram by raising the bar of ethnic fashion goals in an ivory salwar suit on Republic Day. Hooking fans, Jacqueline marked a sartorial return to social media by treating fashion enthusiasts to a refreshing look in a long kurti and salwar set that proves white and ivory hues never go wrong.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared two pictures that showed her making the most of the holiday at home but not without fashion. The pictures featured the diva donning an ivory long kurti that came with sheer full sleeves and a collar neckline.

Sporting intricate embroidery work along the yolk, the kurti featured radiant designs on the cuff and was paired with a matching salwar. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in soft curls, Jacqueline sat posing on a couch with pink lilies in the backdrop adding a pop of colour.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, the Sri Lankan beauty captioned the pictures, “Happy Republic Day India (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji while fans instantly emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Sanjev Marwaaha's fashion label ‘L'effet’ that boasts of luxury and contemporary designs. Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi.