Jahnvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, Malaika, Ananya, Rakul, here's who wore what at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

Diwali is just round the corner and many Diwali parties are being held in B-town. From celeb power couples to Bollywood's favourite divas - stars turned up in great numbers for numerous Diwali parties in the city this season. Dressed in their traditional best, they all served some stunning fashion statements and yesterday was no different as the last few parties were seen getting wrapped up. Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja threw a lavish party at their home to celebrate the festival of Diwali on Monday. From her entire family, including cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, to several of her industry colleagues like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan attended the bash. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars ring in Diwali with grand party: All pics, videos )

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The beautiful couple Malaika Arora and her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous as they arrived for Sonam Kapoor's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

The beautiful couple Malaika Arora and her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous as they arrived for Sonam Kapoor's bash. She wore a green three piece outfit with a long yellow cape and paired her look with quirky jewellery. Malaika posed outside the party venue with Arjun, who was in a black kurta pyjama.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista.(Varinder Chawla)

Jahnvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. She looked all blingy and bristly in a white and golden lehenga with a colourful blouse. Her wavy hair and nude makeup perfectly completed the look. She is no doubt one of the best dressed at her cousin's bash.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a shimmery pink saree with ruffles at the trail end(Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon wore a shimmery pink saree with ruffles at the trail end. She looked stunning in a bikini blouse. The feathered pallu and silver work made it so gorgeous. With pink blush makeup and silver dangly earrings, she completed her ensemble.

Shanaya Kapoor

The actress turned up in a lehenga-choli look, and posed with her fam jam at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya kapoor was spotted with her family. The actress turned up in a lehenga-choli look, and posed with her fam jam at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party. Her beautiful green emerald lehenga with heavy zari work perfectly flaunted her curves and added an elegant charm. She completed her look with a diamond choker and matching earrings. Her simple pink nude makeup and smoky eyes perfectly complimented her attire.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan arrived with her wife Natasha Dalal for Diwali bash of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja(Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan arrived with her wife Natasha Dalal for Diwali bash of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Both of them looked great in off white attire. Varun wore an embroidered kurta with V-neck and Natasha was seen wearing a beautiful three piece attire including slit long skirt, heavy silver blouse and embellished silver long jacket. She paired her outfit a matching silver clutch, red stone pendant necklace and statement earrings.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Jackie Bhagnani at Sonam's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Jackie Bhagnani at Sonam's bash. She looked beautiful in a mint green floral lehenga set with a sequined deep neck blouse. She kept her make-up simple and left her tresses open. She accessorised her outfit with silver bangles, mini clutch and heavy silver statement earrings.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

Power couple Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha looked beautiful together as they arrived for the Diwali bash(Varinder Chawla)

Power couple Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha looked beautiful together as they arrived for the Diwali bash. Rajkumar Rao looked handsome in a blue Indo-western set while Patralekhaa went for a golden sequined lehenga set. For make up she went with a bold maroon lipstick and kohled eyes. She kept accessories minimal and paired her outfit with a luxury handbag and stud earrings.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is an absolute stunner and she opted for a beautiful netted saree for Sonam's bash.(Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Pandey is an absolute stunner and she opted for a beautiful netted saree for Sonam's bash. Her golden saree with gotta patti work and heavy border looks chic and trendy. She paired it with a silver embellished bra top. She kept her make minimal and left her hair open in a mid partition. Her beautiful pearl choker is perfectly going with her outfit and elevating her look.

