Janhvi Kapoor jazzes up beach look in 3k bikini top and leopard print bottoms

Janhvi Kapoor gave a quirky twist to basic swimsuits as she hit the beach with her friend, Orhan Awatramani, today. The actor shared several pictures of herself enjoying a beautiful sunset and the waves on Instagram. Her ensemble in the photos gave us beach fashion goals.

In the pictures, Janhvi took a dip in the sea, ran off into the sunset with her friend, and enjoyed the view while sitting on top of a rock. She captioned the post, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

The Roohi actor slipped into a bikini top for her outing on the beach. The top featured a straight neckline, signature rings, and a low-back. The rings added extra detail to an otherwise basic top.

To jazz up her beach attire, Janhvi teamed her bikini top with leopard print bikini bottoms. Instead of wearing matching top and bottoms, she played with the prints to amp up her look. She left her locks open and wore several quirky bracelets to round it all off.

If you wish to include Janhvi’s bikini top in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. It is from the shelves of the designer brand, Ookioh and is called the Corsica top. It will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe, and you can pair it with printed pants or a skirt for an outing, or like Janhvi, wear animal print bottoms. The top is worth ₹3,665 (USD 50).

Recently, Janhvi shared a bunch of photos of herself posing in a garden on Instagram. She wore a loose white dress with bell sleeves and button-up details for the pretty shoot. She left her tresses open in loose waves and wore silver hoop earrings and a necklace.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Good Luck Jerry.

