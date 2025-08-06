Janhvi Kapoor looks ‘insane’ as she turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi's legendary eyes'

Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for designer Masaba Gupta as she launched her latest bridal collection ‘Sabr Shukr Sukoon’. Last year, Kareena Kapoor was the face of Masaba's bridal line and garnered loads of praise from the internet. Here's a look at what Janhvi wore and how the internet reacted: Janhvi Kapoor turns muse for Masaba Gupta's latest collection.

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta

On August 6, House of Masaba shared a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor dressed in multiple bridal looks from their latest collection. “Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as The Masaba Bride. The collection is crafted for the bride who defines her own path. Patience, gratitude and inner peace guide every silhouette. For the bride who knows who she is and chooses how she shows up,” they captioned the clip.

What Janhvi Kapoor from the new Masaba collection

Among the many bridal looks Janhvi wore in the new ad, a few stood out for us, including a rust brown lehenga, a sindoori red lehenga set, a stunning headdress to complement a red bustier and lehenga skirt set, a gold dhori skirt and blouse set paired with a Sabr Shukra armbandh, and an ivory lehenga set for the bride who does let herself be bounded by traditions.

Each ensemble features intricate zardozi embroidery, sequin work, delicate gota patti embroidery - a signature of Masaba Gupta's design technique, tassel work, and statement-making jhalars. Janhvi styled the ensembles with gold jewellery, striking makeup, floral hair arrangements, and head adornments.

How did the internet react?

While most Instagram users loved Janhvi's bridal looks in the video, some compared her to Kareena Kapoor while criticising it. Complimenting Janhvi, someone wrote, “She recalled Sridevi ji…legendary eyes.” Another commented, “Why is this video not ending?”

A user wrote, “Waittt whatttt. This is dreamy.” Another called Janhvi's look insane, and someone else wrote, “ICONIC.”

An Instagram user wrote, “This music is fantastic, but it worked great with Kareena with flickering lights...This one is not so sure...perhaps get new, fresh, young videographers, they can bring a fresh aesthetic sans repetition.”

Another said, “Naah, it looks very wannabe. I liked the Kareena Video, it looked Authentic!!! Are you all running out of Ideas? The video edit looks amateur, too.”