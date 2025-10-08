Janhvi Kapoor takes over Paris in stunning mini dress; internet claims no one does vintage dressing like her: Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is out in Paris in another look, and it is as iconic as her previous outings. After dazzling the front row at the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2026 Ready-To-Wear Paris Fashion Week showcase, Janhvi stepped out, dressed in a vintage look. Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in an Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 look.

No one does vintage dressing like Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor and her co-stylist Sanya Kapoor, Janhvi was seen stepping out of her hotel in Paris, dressed in an Ungaro Parallèle Fall/Winter 1987 look. She completed the look with a bag and a stole, which were also vintage. Let's decode each element of her OOTD:

The Ungaro mini-length dress showed off Janhvi's long legs covered in sheer black fishnet stockings. The silk ensemble features a stylish, low-cut square neckline, a black and silver floral pattern, puffed full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a gathered design throughout, and a body-hugging silhouette that enhances her curves.

Rhea draped the black fur stole around Janhvi's neck, giving off 80s Hollywood starlet vibes. For other accessories, she wore flower-shaped diamond earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

Lastly, the actor tied her tresses in a sleek, slicked-back braided bun, and for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy caramel brown lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and a beaming highlighter.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Janhvi's look and showered her with compliments. Someone commented, “Janhvi carries vintage clothing effortlessly.” A fan remarked, “No one does vintage dressing like her.” An Instagram user wrote, “Love Ungaro. So iconic.” Another commented, “She is killing it.”