Janhvi Kapoor wows in a ‘Victorian Desi’ coded corset-skirt dress that fits her like a dream. Pics

Janhvi Kapoor just served a show-stopping look that may just be one of her best looks. The ensemble itself is so regal, that it looks like art. She captioned the pictures, “I’m going to call this Victorian Desi with a brat girl summer back 💎” Let's decode this look. Janhvi Kapoor embraced silver head to toe for her stunning corset-skirt ensemble. (IG)

More about the look

Janhvi Kapoor's ornate monochrome look is absolutely jaw-dropping. The spotlight is on her heavily embellished corset-style bodice, which is nothing short of a work of art. The sculptural detailing and intricate craftsmanship make the ensemble feel almost museum-worthy, exuding a sense of royalty and high fashion. The backless has sculpted details, from embellished straps to the tapered hem, that seamlessly add to the overall grandeur.

She paired it with a skirt featuring a mermaid silhouette that gracefully hugged her curves before flaring out at the bottom. The minute sequin and beadwork embellishments gave the skirt a shimmery, metallic sheen.

Sticking to the dazzling silver palette, she accessorised with a diamond choker adorned with heart-shaped emeralds. She further paired it with delicate diamond studs.

Janhvi Kapoor completed the look with a soft, rosy makeup look. Her wavy, voluminous hair was styled with defined curtain bangs.

With this look, Janhvi delivered one of her most striking and regal looks, merging vintage luxury with contemporary sophistication.

You can recreate a similar look by pairing a corset-styled structured top with a mermaid silhouette long skirt and a statement choker necklace. Consider silver sequins in the skirt to channel the metallic effect.

This ensemble makes for a stunning evening look, perfect for cocktail parties, wedding receptions, gala events, and formal gatherings.

More about her work front

Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018. She was in Devara, Ulajh and Mr and Mrs Mahi in 2024. Janhvi will be seen next on screen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

