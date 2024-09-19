Janhvi Kapoor's mermaid-core pearl saree is another great method dressing moment

Janhvi Kapoor served back-to-back outfits for Devara: Part 1 promotions, sticking to the soft, light feminine aesthetic throughout. The actor effortlessly pulled off a Gaurav Gupta ivory, pearl saree. Janhvi Kapoor in theme with Devara: Part 1's story, wore a sea-inspired pearl saree. (Instagram/@stylebyami)

The sea-inspired saree is another method dressing moment for the actor. Devara: Part 1’s story is set in a coastal village, with thrilling action sequences on ships and boats in the middle of the sea. Janhvi Kapoor aced the method-dressing game in the promotions of her previous movies too. For the Devara promotions, she has maintained a soft pastel, mermaid-core style, which hints at her character's innocence in stark contrast to the blood and gore of the action-thriller movie.

Janhvi’s outfit

Her outfit was a custom Gaurav Gupta half saree. The saree had intricate embroidery and threadwork. The dangling pearls created a flowy silhouette, a signature Gaurav Gupta touch of movement and fluidity. The sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline was heavily textured with detailed beadwork and minute embellishments. The saree was form-fitting and did not have refined pleats, which further enhanced and emphasized the seamless fluidity of the outfit.

The sheer pallu, draped over her shoulder, had fine beadwork at the borders. Along with the beadwork, silver threadwork created soft swirls along the hemline, replicating waves. From head to toe, the actor followed the theme and accessorized with pearl earrings. Her hair was middle-parted and styled in soft, voluminous waves cascading down. With nude lipstick, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and blush, she completed her look.

About her work front

Debuted in 2018 with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the shining actors of the new generation with her consistent versatile roles. Her last movies in 2024 were Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Ulajh. Her new movie Devara: Part 1 is all set to release on September 27, and she will share the screen with N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

