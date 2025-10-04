Jaw dropping deals on skincare products during Amazon Great Indian Festival; Up to 60% off
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 10:00 am IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival is the best time to invest in your skincare routine and buy skincare products at up to 60% off.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
The Body Shop Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate – Facial Cleanser – Gently Cleanses Tired, Dehydrated Skin– Vegan – 100ml View Details
|
₹1,436
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Mashobra Honey, Lemon & Rose Water 130 Ml (Face Wash) View Details
|
₹1,295
|
|
|
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin (473ml) - Dermatologist-Developed Facewash | Non-Comedogenic And Fragrance-Free Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin View Details
|
₹1,452
|
|
|
Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum: Boosts Collagen for Anti-Ageing, Wrinkles & Fine Lines 30ml View Details
|
₹1,142
|
|
|
dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz/100ml) View Details
|
₹1,329
|
|
|
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum For Blemish-Prone Skin, Reduces Post Acne Marks & Pores, Formulated with Licorice Root Extract & Niacinamide, Non-Comedogenic, 30ml View Details
|
₹1,425
|
|
|
Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types View Details
|
₹2,475
|
|
|
LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Cream for Dry Skin | Moisturizer for Face | Lightweight Formula for Hydrated Skin | Face Cream for Men and Women | Korean Skincare-50ml View Details
|
₹2,320
|
|
|
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,250 ml View Details
|
₹1,070
|
|
|
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion Dry 400ml View Details
|
₹989
|
|
|
The Body Shop Strawberry Body Yogurt | Lightweight Gel Moisturizer | Fast-Absorbing 48-Hour Hydration | With Shea Butter & Strawberry Oil | For Normal to Dry Skin | 200ml View Details
|
₹876
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub | View Details
|
₹1,650
|
|
|
SPA CEYLON Deep-Acting Neem & Tea Tree Natural Exfoliator | Ayurveda | Refining Scrub for Clearer Skin | Cruelty-free & 100% Vegetarian | Reduce Pores and Acne | Best for oily & problem skin types View Details
|
₹2,474.25
|
|
|
L’Oréal Paris Loreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Deep Exfoliating Face Scrub With Vitamin C 150Ml View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen View Details
|
|
|
|
Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ View Details
|
|
|
|
[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml View Details
|
₹1,048
|
|
|
[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml View Details
|
₹1,048
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
|
Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic With Aloe Vera And Ginseng, 250 Ml View Details
|
₹2,850
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Brightening Toner | Hyaluronic Acid CICA Niacinamide | Hydrating and Refreshing Multi-Care Solutions, 210ml View Details
|
₹1,280
|
|
View More Products