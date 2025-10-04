Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jaw dropping deals on skincare products during Amazon Great Indian Festival; Up to 60% off

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 10:00 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the best time to invest in your skincare routine and buy skincare products at up to 60% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

The Body Shop Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate – Facial Cleanser – Gently Cleanses Tired, Dehydrated Skin– Vegan – 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,436

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Mashobra Honey, Lemon & Rose Water 130 Ml (Face Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin (473ml) - Dermatologist-Developed Facewash | Non-Comedogenic And Fragrance-Free Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,452

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum: Boosts Collagen for Anti-Ageing, Wrinkles & Fine Lines 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,142

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz/100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum For Blemish-Prone Skin, Reduces Post Acne Marks & Pores, Formulated with Licorice Root Extract & Niacinamide, Non-Comedogenic, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types View Details checkDetails

₹2,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Cream for Dry Skin | Moisturizer for Face | Lightweight Formula for Hydrated Skin | Face Cream for Men and Women | Korean Skincare-50ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,320

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,250 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,070

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion Dry 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Shop Strawberry Body Yogurt | Lightweight Gel Moisturizer | Fast-Absorbing 48-Hour Hydration | With Shea Butter & Strawberry Oil | For Normal to Dry Skin | 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹876

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub | View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPA CEYLON Deep-Acting Neem & Tea Tree Natural Exfoliator | Ayurveda | Refining Scrub for Clearer Skin | Cruelty-free & 100% Vegetarian | Reduce Pores and Acne | Best for oily & problem skin types View Details checkDetails

₹2,474.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L’Oréal Paris Loreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Deep Exfoliating Face Scrub With Vitamin C 150Ml View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic With Aloe Vera And Ginseng, 250 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Brightening Toner | Hyaluronic Acid CICA Niacinamide | Hydrating and Refreshing Multi-Care Solutions, 210ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,280

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

As the weather is transitioning and winters are almost on the verge of arriving, it's time to swap your summer skincare essentials with the nourishing and hydrating winter care products. Moreover, as Amazon Great Indian Festival is also going on, it's the best time to stock up your home with the best skincare essentials. From face washes to body lotions, during the sale, you can get up to 60% off on all these and more.

Amazon sale on skincare: Up to 60% off(AI generated)
Amazon sale on skincare: Up to 60% off(AI generated)

So, check out our top deals on all skincare essentials and save big.

Face Washes at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Discover refreshing face washes at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop from top skincare brands offering deep cleansing solutions that remove dirt, oil, and impurities while keeping skin soft and hydrated. Enjoy unbeatable discounts, festival offers, and combo deals on face washes for every skin type. Upgrade your skincare routine and save big this season.

Loading Suggestions...

2.

Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Mashobra Honey, Lemon & Rose Water 130 Ml (Face Wash)
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Face Serums at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings exclusive deals on powerful face serums designed to target dullness, pigmentation, fine lines, and acne. Choose from vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide serums at best prices. Revitalize your skin with fast-absorbing formulas that deliver visible results. Shop now to enjoy festive savings and transform your skincare regimen affordably.

4.

Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum: Boosts Collagen for Anti-Ageing, Wrinkles & Fine Lines 30ml
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

6.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum For Blemish-Prone Skin, Reduces Post Acne Marks & Pores, Formulated with Licorice Root Extract & Niacinamide, Non-Comedogenic, 30ml
Loading Suggestions...

Moisturisers at Amazon Sale

Lock in hydration with nourishing moisturisers this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore top deals on creams, gels, and lotions that protect against dryness and keep skin smooth. From lightweight daily moisturisers to rich formulas for intense care, discover great offers and discounts. Give your skin the festive glow it deserves while saving big.

7.

Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types
Loading Suggestions...

9.

LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Cream for Dry Skin | Moisturizer for Face | Lightweight Formula for Hydrated Skin | Face Cream for Men and Women | Korean Skincare-50ml
Loading Suggestions...

Body Lotions at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Pamper your skin with soothing body lotions at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Find hydrating formulas enriched with shea butter, aloe vera, and natural oils to restore softness and radiance. Whether for daily nourishment or deep moisturisation, enjoy festival discounts on top brands. Shop now and keep your skin healthy this season.

Loading Suggestions...

11.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion Dry 400ml
Loading Suggestions...

12.

The Body Shop Strawberry Body Yogurt | Lightweight Gel Moisturizer | Fast-Absorbing 48-Hour Hydration | With Shea Butter & Strawberry Oil | For Normal to Dry Skin | 200ml
Loading Suggestions...

Face Scrubs at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Exfoliate and rejuvenate with face scrubs available at special prices in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from gentle to deep exfoliating scrubs that remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and reveal fresh, glowing skin. With festive discounts and bundled offers, upgrading your skincare has never been more affordable. Don’t miss out this season.

13.

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub |
Loading Suggestions...

14.

SPA CEYLON Deep-Acting Neem & Tea Tree Natural Exfoliator | Ayurveda | Refining Scrub for Clearer Skin | Cruelty-free & 100% Vegetarian | Reduce Pores and Acne | Best for oily & problem skin types
Loading Suggestions...

15.

L’Oréal Paris Loreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Deep Exfoliating Face Scrub With Vitamin C 150Ml
Loading Suggestions...

Sunscreens at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Protect your skin with high-performance sunscreens at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop SPF formulas that shield against UVA and UVB rays while offering lightweight, non-greasy protection. From gels to matte creams, grab top deals on sunscreens suited for all skin types. Enjoy festival savings while keeping your skin safe and radiant outdoors.

16.

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
Loading Suggestions...

18.

[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml
Loading Suggestions...

19.

[Get Gift] Beauty of Joseon Relief sun spf 50 50ml + Aqua-fresh spf 50 10ml
Loading Suggestions...

Toners at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Balance and refresh your skin with hydrating toners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from alcohol-free, soothing, and pore-tightening formulas at discounted prices. Perfect for daily skincare, these toners prepare your skin for serums and moisturisers while restoring pH balance. Enjoy festive offers on top brands and upgrade your skincare essentials affordably.

20.

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin
Loading Suggestions...

21.

Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic With Aloe Vera And Ginseng, 250 Ml
Loading Suggestions...

22.

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Brightening Toner | Hyaluronic Acid CICA Niacinamide | Hydrating and Refreshing Multi-Care Solutions, 210ml
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

5 luxury makeup and skincare brands on sale: Get up to 50% off on niche picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival

These top 10 perfumes for men are best smelling and long-lasting; Check out our top picks

Need glowing skin overnight? Here are 5 night creams for soft, and supple, skin

  • What are the basic steps of a skincare routine?

    A simple daily skincare routine includes: Cleansing – Removes dirt, oil, and impurities. Moisturizing – Hydrates and nourishes the skin. Sun Protection – Shields against harmful UV rays. (You can also add toning, exfoliating, and serums for advanced care.)

  • How do I know my skin type?

    Oily: Shiny skin, enlarged pores, frequent breakouts. Dry: Flaky, rough, or tight feeling skin. Combination: Oily in the T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) and dry on cheeks. Normal: Balanced, smooth, and minimal sensitivity. Sensitive: Easily irritated, prone to redness or itching.

  • How often should I wash my face?

    Twice a day – once in the morning and once before bedtime. Over-washing can strip natural oils and cause irritation.

  • Do I really need sunscreen if I stay indoors?

    Yes. UV rays can penetrate windows and screens. A broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+) should be applied daily, even indoors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Jaw dropping deals on skincare products during Amazon Great Indian Festival; Up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On