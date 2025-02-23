Jyotika serves a confident, power dressing moment in draped skirt and shirt with shoulder pads

Jyotika served an innovative power dressing moment at the launch of her upcoming Netflix show Dabba Cartel's trailer. Radiating quiet grace in a pinstripe ensemble, her look made a strong case for formal, corporate attire that's still feminine. While draping is typically inherent to ethnic wear, this ensemble demonstrates that even contemporary attire can look cohesive with creative pleats and draping. Let's look at Jyotika's outfit and find out more. Jyotika's look can inspire your next formalwear.(PC: Instagram/@radhikamehra)

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi ‘really wanted’ Jyotika removed from Dabba Cartel, told producers to cast someone else

More about Jyotika's new look

The entire ensemble Jyotika wore was Shakti Tripathi's custom-designed Charcoal Chalk Stripe Drape Skirt with a Power Shoulder Shirt. Jyotika exudes a commanding allure in a muted grey shade. The structured collared shirt contributed to the business look, while the draped skirt added a hint of femininity. Typically contemporary skirts don't feature drapes as much as ethnic wear does, so this is an interesting blend. The draped skirt appeared almost like a saree's pleats.

To keep the focus on the attire, she kept the accessorizing minimal, wearing only a chunky silver hoop and dainty studs in her two lobe piercings. She teamed grey pointed-toe heels with the outfit.

Now, moving on to her hair and makeup, Jyotika embraced a soft look to prevent overpowering the ensemble. Again, it's unsaid and self-explanatory as well, if the ensemble is dramatic, makeup and accessories need to step back to let the look breathe. This style rule was reflected in her overall look as well. Her hair was styled in a center-parted low bun, while her makeup featured soft elements like nude pink lips, voluminous lashes, and light dusty pink and brownish eyeshadow.

More about Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel is a series that will launch on Netflix on February 28. It follows the story of five women who turn an innocuous lunchbox business into a high-stakes drug cartel. Along with Jyotika, the other cast members are Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta.

ALSO READ: Dabba Cartel trailer: Shabana Azmi and Jyotika find themselves in a dangerous recipe of Narcos Thane. Watch