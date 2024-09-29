Kareena Kapoor stuns in cottagecore maxi dress, twins with her son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor stepped out in a monochrome outfit that is a perfect inspiration for daywear. Her outfit was both classy and comfortable. She was seen with Saif Ali Khan and her son, Taimur, with whom she twinned in white. Taimur wore a graphic tee that matched Kareena's white overalls. Let’s decode more about the actor's look which can be the next muse for your OOTD. Kareena Kapoor's white, billowy dress is an excellent sartorial inspiration for daywear.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

More about Kareena's look

If anyone knows about a ‘good look,’ it's Kareena, because her style game is always on point. She wore a Zimmermann white maxi dress, complete with long sheer billowy sleeves. The dress featured sheer fabric around the neckline, revealing a spaghetti-strap cami underneath, adding a chic touch to the soft, feminine outfit. The high neckline further enhanced the dress’s vintage charm, while the skirt flared out, maintaining its breezy elegance.

To add a pop of contrast, she carried a black Givenchy bag and accessorised with shades, dangling golden earrings, and nude block heels. Her style was minimalistic and refined. While the dress exuded a soft feminine essence, she channeled her iconic 'Poo' energy by giving it an edgy twist with the black bag. This contrast made the bag pair seamlessly with the dress. Kareena’s overall aesthetic blended timeless elegance with a modern edge, creating a sophisticated and classy look that stood out. It's a perfect, understated daytime look. The cottagecore-inspired dress is taken to the level with the pairing of the sleek black.

About her work front

Debuting in Refugee in 2000, Kareena Kapoor celebrated 25 years in the film industry. She was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and is set to return to the screen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film Singham Again.

