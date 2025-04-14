Menu Explore
Karisma Kapoor drops no-filter pics in a simple white kurta set: It's the summer look you need right now

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 14, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor recently showcased a summer-ready look, dressed in a simple white tunic kurta and dhoti pants alongside minimal accessories.

On April 14, Karisma Kapoor shared new pictures on Instagram. She captioned the photos, “Petals and Positivity #NoFilter.” It features Lolo in a simple white cotton kurta tunic and dhoti pants. Let's decode her perfect summer-ready look.

Karisma Kapoor dazzles in a white cotton tunic kurta and pants.
Karisma Kapoor dazzles in a white cotton tunic kurta and pants.

Karisma Kapoor in a simple white look

Karisma's all-white ensemble features a kurta tunic which has a split bandhgala neckline, front button closures on the bodice, full-length sleeves, a drop shoulder design, a relaxed silhouette, curved hem design, and side slits. She paired the tunic with matching white cotton dhoti pants featuring gathered pleats, a cinched design on the hem, and a relaxed fitting.

Karisma completed the look with minimal accessories, including oxidised silver jewellery - jhumkis adorned with beads. A white embroidered Kolhapuri flat sandals added a touch of elegance. With her silky black tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, the actor chose feathered brows, fuchsia pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, and a hint of kohl on the eyes for the glam.

How did the internet react?

Karisma's fans loved the pictures and flooded the comments with compliments. One comment read, “Awwww my rani Hindustani.” Another said, “Your beauty is beyond description.” A fan wrote, “Sooooooooo pretty.” Another commented, “The OG BEAUTY!” A user commented, “The Real Beauty.”

Karisma's love for basic neutrals

Recently, Karisma shared photos from her Paris trip, and for her Parisian night out and dinner date, the actor chose another neutral look. She wore a solid black mini dress featuring billowy full-length sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and a relaxed silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings, a sleek ponytail, and minimal glam.

About Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is an award-winning actor, who has also been the recipient of many awards, including a National Film Award. She is equally known for her era-defining films and her fashion looks. She is the eldest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor's sister.

