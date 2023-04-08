Karisma Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing formal ensembles to showing us how to look droolworthy in ethnic attire to decking up in casual T-shirts and denim shorts for a chill session at home, Karisma’s fashion mantra is to keep it chic and simple with a dash of style. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile. Karisma's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by fashion lovers and for all the right reasons. Karisma Kapoor lights up the night in a stunning salwar suit(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s red ethnic kurta is all about grace

Karisma, on Saturday, made our day brighter with a set of pictures of herself featuring a stunning ethnic ensemble. The post featured a slew of pictures of the actor and a short video of herself twirling in her ethnic attire as she gave us major fashion goals to refer to. Celebrating the holy month of Ramzaan, Karisma paid a visit to Hyderabad where she celebrated the Ramzaan-special dawaat. The actor, for the festive occasion, decked up in bright colours of red and silver as she looked stunning as ever. Karisma played muse to fashion designer house Neeru’s and picked the sequined salwar suit from the shelves of the fashion designer. Karisma decked up in the ivory white salwar suit featuring floral patterns in shades of red. Featuring full sleeves and a closed neckline, the salwar also featured silver embellishment details at the neckline. In a red satin dupatta styled on one shoulder, Karisma completed her look for the day.

Karisma accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings as she let her ethnic attire do all the talking. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures like a diva. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel red lipstick, Karisma aced the look to perfection and gave us major fashion goals for this festive season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON