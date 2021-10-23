Karva Chauth: Red fashion tip from Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, other stars

North India's highly romanticised festival of Karva Chauth is just on our doorstep and if you feel yourself in a fashion fix, take sartorial tips from Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities. The festival calls for solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point for the ladies but why should men be left behind?

Women observe a nirjala vrat which means they fast from sunrise to moonrise on this day and pray for long and healthy lives of their husbands. The end of nirjala vrat is marked by worshipping the moon when the husband feeds food and water to the wife to finally break the fast.

This festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the Indian states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Since this year, Karva Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community on October 24, here are some celebrities-inspired fusion styles and ethnic looks in red to recreate when you step out for the traditional events.

1. Ananya Panday wearing Saaksha & Kinni

Ananya Panday's red boho chic maxi with a thigh-slit is perfect to set the mercury soaring. The red spaghetti strap dress from Saaksha & Kinni came with an abstract floral print and multicoloured drape at the top while the bottom half of the dress sported stripe print and on the asymmetric skirt with hand micro-pleating.

Apart from the abstract patterns and mirror-work embellishments, the floor-length dress featured a bold neckline which added to the oomph factor. Leaving her luscious shoulder-length tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Ananya had accessorised her look with a pair of silver jhumkis.

Wearing a dab of red lipgloss, the Khaali Peeli star had opted for minimalist makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Ananya had completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

2. Sidharth Malhotra in Kunal Rawal

Sidharth Malhotra's dapper look in Kunal Rawal's maroon full sleeves kurta, that came with pintucked pattern on the yoke and sported a buttoned-down jacket look with bear buttons, is enough to leave your partner swooning.

Giving a suit look, the kurta sported a sharp round cut and show placket. Sid teamed it with a pair of black jeans and completed his attire with a pair of black shoes that came with broad soles and lace details.

Accessorising his look with a funky leather wristband, the actor styled his hair by combing back his gelled locks. Striking a crisp pose in the well groomed look, Sidharth laid fashion cues for men on how to steal hearts in semi-ethnic style.

3. Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre

Katrina Kaif in a coral-coloured saree from Anita Dongre is all you need to grab the spotlight this Karva Chauth. Featuring a belted waist with minimal embellishments and floral embroidery on the blouse and along the borders, the saree looked graceful.

The actor had layered it further with a matching organza cape. Accessorising her look with a pair of jhumki earrings and a statement ring, Katrina showed how to look like the epitome of elegance.

4. Varun Dhawan in Kunal Rawal

Men need to bookmark Varun Dhawan’s look to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The Bollywood actor once flaunted a maroon coloured kurta set made of poplin fabric and sporting mock pattern.

The kurta came with a sharp round cut, concealed placket and a shirt collar. He teamed it with a pair of maroon breeches and completed his ethnic look with a pair of handcrafted Kohlapuris in burgundy colour from Aprajita Toor that were made of smooth leather.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari in Punit Balana

Want to add a touch of sultry to your sizzling ethnic style? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari in a soft rani pink and cherry red sharara set from Punit Balana, that came with a strappy long kallies kurta which sported hand embroidered yolk and was paired with block printed sharara pants.

6. Gauahar Khan in Emaani

Learn how to slay ethnic outfit with a modern twist from Gauahar Khan's look in a deep red kurti and cigarette pants set by the brand Emaani. Gauahar's knee-length kurti came with an intricate golden hand embroidery on the neck, front and cuffs while a similar Rampuri work graced the hem of the pants.

The actor layered her attire with an organza dupatta that was adorned with a golden border and heavy embroidery. She had completed her attire with a pair of red mojaris that featured mirror work and accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings.

Check out some other celebrity-inspired red obsession for Karva Chauth here:

