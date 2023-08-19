Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh and other stars, who wore what at Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday bash. Watch

Friday night was a glamorous affair as B-town's A-listers arrived for the lavish birthday bash of Ritesh Sidhwani, producer and co-founder of Excel Entertainment. Ritesh threw a grand bash at his residence in Mumbai and it was a star-studded affair with the Bollywood guest list including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari, Kanika Kapoor and others. While some wore shimmering gowns, others graced the event in smart casuals. Whenever Bollywood stars gather for an event, they serve up stunning looks and a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Keep on reading to take some style notes. (Also read: Uorfi Javed, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and others look best-dressed at awards night: Who wore what ) Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and other celebs arrived at Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday party.(VarinderChawla )

Who Wore What at Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday Bash

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, B-town's current favourite couple, arrived hand in hand and served the couple's fashion goals. Kiara wore a beautiful dress featuring thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and colourful floral prints all over. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she styled her look with a pair of nude pumps. With bold red lipstick, rosy cheeks, mascaraed lashes and a sleek centre part, she looked stunning. On the other hand, Sidharth went for a dapper look in a blue tropical print shirt, black trousers and sneakers.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh exudes the ultimate Rocky vibes as he shows off his perfectly chiseled abs in a white satin shirt with open buttons. Ranveer alawys make sure that he grabs all the attention with his out of the box looks and this time too he manages to do so as he paired her shirt with a bright yellow trouser. He accessorised her look with white shoes, yellow tinted rectangular sunglasses, diamond studs earrings and a lot of swag.

Ananya Pandey and Chunky Pandey

Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Pandey arrived in style with her father Chuneky Pandey. Ananya wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a mini hemline, bodycon fit, ruched pattern and attached full sleeves. She accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings and a pair of shiny silver heels. She finished off her look with an open hairstyle and minimal make-up. Chunky, on the other hand, wore a tropical printed shirt and white trousers.

Amir Khan

Aamir Khan makes fewer public appearances, but whenever he does, he makes sure to maintain his style and class. The popular Bollywood actor went for a more casual look, dressed in a basic black T-shirt, slim-fit grey trousers and a light pink satin shirt, which he wore over his black T-shirt and left open with folded sleeves. With black boots, black framed transparent sunglasses and a chic moustache, Aamir looked dapper.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda

Navya Nanda along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and brother Agastya Nanda arrived at the party in chic outfits. Navya wore a white, full-length, one-shouldered maxi dress with a dodycon fit and ruched detailing. With minimal make-up, no accessories and her hair left open in the middle part, she looked stunning. While Shweta wore an elegant black midi dress with a white bow belt. Agasty for his dapper look wore a basic black t-shirt paired with washed denim blue jeans and brown boots. They are definitely a stylish family.