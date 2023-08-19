Ananya Panday is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The film, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is slated for a threatrical release on August 25. Ananya is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor recently visited Chandigarh for the promotions of the upcoming film and shared the set of pictures showing her look for the midweek promotions on her Instagram profile. Ananya, who is an absolute fashionista, shared the pictures and made her fans drool. Ananya's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored for all the right reasons and the recent set of pictures are proof why she is a fashion diva. Ananya Panday decks up in a co-ord set, Suhana Khan calls her 'rainbow'(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya, for the Chandigarh promotions of Dream Girl 2, played muse to fashion designer house Shoma and picked a multicoloured bodysuit and a matching ruched pencil skirt. The bodysuit featured tropical printed details, a closed neckline and full sleeves. The ankle-length pencil skirt came with ruched patterns below the waist hugging her shape and showing off her curves perfectly. With the pictures, Ananya reminded her fans of the release date of her upcoming film - "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for Dream Girl 2 releasing 25th August," read her caption.

In no time, Ananya's post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Vaani Kapoor wrote, "LOVE," while Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan commented, "Oh she's a rainbow." Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in statement earrings, a golden bracelet and stilettos. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look – in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya looked ravishing.

