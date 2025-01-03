Kiara Advani channels soft romantic energy in a white-gold corset skirt ensemble while promoting Game Changer

Kiara Advani is serving glam looks for the promotions of her upcoming movie Game Changer. Recently, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan were spotted on the sets of Big Boss 18, where they promoted their film. Kiara Advani dressed up in a soft, feminine aesthetic in an all-white outfit. The style exudes a vintage Greek-inspired style. Let’s take a look at her outfit. Kiara Advani promotes Game Changer with Ram Charan. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about her look

Kiara Advani’s outfit was redolent of an angelic style as she draped herself head to toe in white. The golden accents accentuated the beauty of white, reminding that gold and white are an opulent colour combination. Her ensemble featured a strapless, straight neckline, fitted, corset top with dainty floral designs along the neckline and hem.

She paired the top with a white floor-length skirt that had a delicate ruched drape along the waist while falling gracefully to her ankles. In tandem with the golden accents, she wore gold bracelets and large earrings. Kiara Advani completed the look with defined eyebrows, rosy lips and prominent eyes with voluminous mascara, kohl on waterlines and nude eyeshadow. Kiara Advani’s glamorous ensemble is called the Thandai Corset Set and it’s from The House of Masaba, costing Rs. 50,000.

This style is certainly reminiscent of a Greek goddess-inspired look, with the flowy white fabric, especially the skirt, resembling the chitons worn in ancient Greece. The gold and white colour palette, further elevated by the addition of golden accessories, evokes the elegance captured in ancient Greece’s gold-white colour combination. Furthermore, the golden floral accents on her corset top remind of golden laurels.

More about her work

Kiara Advani will be seen next to Ram Charan in Game Changer which is all set to release on January 10. The actor was last seen on-screen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, opposite Kartik Aryan.

