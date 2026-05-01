Kiara Advani delivers serious femme fatale energy in red dress with sultry thigh slit, fans say: ‘That glow is unreal…’

Kiara Advani 's latest pictures in a red dress tick all the boxes of a high-fashion photoshoot executed with resolute cinematic precision. In the carousel of pictures, which she dropped on her Instagram on April 30, the 34-year-old actor is seen posing in front of rows of red movie theatre chairs, alluding to her upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where she stars alongside Yash. True to the film's tone, she channels a bewitching enchantress charm. Let's take a quick look at her ensemble. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’

As aforementioned, the dress is quintessentially femme fatale, with an undeniable hypnotic beauty. The fiery red gown's biggest highlight is its silhouette- a blend of two very distinctive styles.

The dress features a bodice with a frame-hugging fit, almost like activewear, with full sleeves, a high turtleneck, and bodysuit-like stretchability, creating one seamless look, unlike a regular bodice, which typically includes ruching or other detailing. The bodice also gives the illusion of a leotard. The lower half is a dramatic skirt with a sultry thigh-high slit.

A perfect avant-garde design, it blends two distinct silhouettes: an athletic, bodysuit-inspired fitted bodice with a flowing skirt. The pleating of the skirt from the waist is a standout feature, adding structure and definition to the overall look.

Reactions One fan gushed over her ethereal glow, “That glow is unreal ✨ like you’re literally lighting up the whole frame! 😍 your beauty is effortless, your aura is magnetic, and this look is absolutely mesmerizing,” while another pointed out her luscious locks, "What’s your hair secret?” Overall, the comment section was buzzing with admiration for how radiant she looked and her stunning glow.