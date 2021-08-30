Kiara Advani in bespoke bralette and skirt set promotes Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured to be dating, are enjoying the success of their recent release Shershaah. The two stars made an appearance on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show to promote the war drama. For the event, Kiara slipped into an ethnic skirt and bralette set and looked breathtaking.

Kiara took to Instagram last night to post her pictures wearing the traditional outfit. She chose a bralette and matching skirt teamed with a contrasting dupatta to promote her film Shershaah.

Kiara's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Faabiiana and is a perfect fit for a day wedding or your best friend's Haldi ceremony. It is simple yet voguish and makes for a great ensemble to attend low-key celebrations. Scroll down to read how Kiara styled the traditional set and take cues from her.

Kiara chose an ivory coloured bralette that featured a sweetheart neckline and embellished broad straps. The actor flaunted her toned midriff and enviable curves in the short blouse, leaving her fans dizzy.

An off-white crinkled skirt with pintucks on the elastic waistline completed the set. Kiara added a pop of colour to her traditional look by wearing a yellow and white striped printed dupatta. It came with scalloped borders embroidered with embellished gold gota patti and tassels.

To accessorise the lehenga set, Kiara chose a bespoke and statement-making choker necklace. She left her locks open in a middle-parting and styled them in soft waves to complete her look.

Glowing skin, subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-laden eyelashes, sleek eyeliner and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, complemented Kiara in a dapper outfit. He wore a tailored black collared shirt with a tan brown leather jacket and black trousers for the promotions.

What do you think about their looks?

