Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian walked down the memory lane on Saturday (local time) and shared a throwback picture of herself from 1996, showcasing her "girly" fashion style.
The 'KUWTK' star shared a picture from her album on Instagram where she was pictured in dark blue pleated skirt and complementing T-shirt and looks completely different from what she does now.
Along with the post that garnered more than 1 million likes on Instagram, she wrote, "1996! It's the outfit from Judy's candy necklace and barrettes for me."
The throwback snap shows her in short bob haircut which she accessorized with a pair of hair clips.
Soon after the mother of four posted the picture, fans began commenting with various reactions. Many of them loved her 90s vibe while many joked that she looked like a cartoon character.
One social media user wrote, "She looks like Tina from Bob's Burgers", which started a flood of remarks from fans who thought the same thing.
On the other hand, fans who loved the picture started to pour in love for Kardashian in the comments section."Babyface!!" one fan replied, while another posted, "You look like a doll," and one more wrote, "Younger than ever."
