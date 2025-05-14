Kim Kardashian wears massive $1.5 million diamond necklace and striking jewels to testify in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian appeared before a judge on Tuesday to testify she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. She made a sparkly entrance at the French courthouse, dressed in a John Galliano ensemble accessorised with a $1.5 million diamond necklace. Kim Kardashian leaves the court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris. (AFP)

Kim Kardashian drips in diamonds in court

In 2016, armed robbers allegedly stole more than $9 million worth of jewels from Kim Kardashian's hotel room in Paris, when she was there for attending the fashion week. For the trial this week, Kim was decked in diamond jewels, including a Samer Halimeh $1.5 million necklace, an $8,100 Briony Raymond diamond ear cuff, a diamond anklet gifted by North on Mother’s Day, and a massive diamond ring to complete the look.

Details of Kim Kardashian's massive diamond necklace

According to jewellery influencer Julia Chafe, the Samer Halimeh diamond necklace features 52 carats of diamonds. The centre stone on her necklace is a whopping 10.13 carat pear-shaped diamond, and the rest of her necklace features an additional 40 carats of diamonds. “The stones all range between E and F colour and VVS clarity. Diamond nerds, that's for you,” she added. She also quipped that the jewels ‘were the ultimate slap in the face’ and called Kim an icon.

As for the ring, Page Six reported, “Kardashian purchased the spectacular sparkler with the insurance money she received following the robbery — and at 22 carats, it’s even larger than the 20-carat ring the burglars took.”

Meanwhile, Kim's ensemble is a Spring 1995 John Galliano skirt suit. It features a plunging V neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, notch lapel collars, a bodycon silhouette highlighting her curves, and a back slit. With her hair tied in a twisted updo, she chose Alaïa sunglasses, feathered brows, brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, and a dewy face.

Reportedly, the trial is scheduled to run through May 23, with more details expected to surface in the upcoming season of ‘The Kardashians.’