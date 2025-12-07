Kristen Stewart turns heads in sheer long Calvin Klein underwear at LA event

Kristen Stewart sparked buzz at the IndieWire Honors Winter Film Awards 2025 in Los Angeles on December 4. The actress arrived in sheer long Calvin Klein underwear, making one of the evening’s boldest red-carpet statements, according to InStyle. Kristen Stewart rocks sheer Calvin Klein look at LA event(Instagram/calvinklein)

Kristen Stewart rocks Calvin Klein underwear at LA event

Styled by Tara Swennen, the Twilight actress opted for a set of Calvin Klein sheer white long johns, a matching tank top, and an oversized black satin blazer. Kristen Stewart also paired her hot look with pointed-toe black pumps, a diamond necklace, and a pair of tinted glasses.

Stewart looked absolutely breathtaking in her fresh undercut, which involved microbangs and a high ponytail. The Charlie’s Angels actress received the Maverick Award at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Stewart said she is only beginning to recognize her own maverick status. “It’s turning 35. I’ve read a lot of feminist literature. I feel backed up by it,” Stewart told IndieWire. “There’s certain programming, ideas that seep into your body, that do debilitate you and create insecurities that take a long time to get over,” she added.

The actress went on to comment on her experience with acting. Stewart said acting was “crushing”, even though she loved to act. “It’s like fitting yourself into someone else’s perspective in the most pure way,” Stewart said.

She added that she perceived acting as “a huge responsibility”, which requires one to put on a performance that “lives in another’s art”.

Also read: Kristen Stewart calls out bias against female directors: ‘Bulls**t fallacy….. real male perspective’

About Calvin Klein’s long johns

Calvin Klein long johns are a type of see-through long underwear. Styled with a draped V-neck top, the set caught eyes during the brand’s spring 2026 runway presentation, per Page Six.

Kristen Stewart is known to rock sheer outfits on the red carpet. She wore a second-skin lace Rhea Costa dress and matching leggings a month ago. She also went shirtless underneath a short-sleeved jacket and a pair of Chanel tweed shorts this past summer at Cannes.