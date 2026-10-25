Kriti Sanon ditches traditional dupatta for sheer cape, gives festive wear a modern spin in silver mirror-work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra
Kriti Sanon just redefined festive glamour — her Abhinav Mishra lehenga is rooted in traditional mirror work, but cut and styled to be completely party-ready.
The festive season is in full swing, and Kriti Sanon just gave us the perfect wedding and Diwali look. The actor turned showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra on October 24 in Delhi, and she didn't just walk the ramp — she owned it. The brief was festive glamour, but Kriti delivered a full metallic moment that proved traditional Indian wear can still feel futuristic. Also read | Kangana Ranaut reimagines festive style in ₹2.1 lakh Torani lehenga-choli and heavy oxidised jewellery: Here's how to recreate her look
Kriti's lehenga will make you forget reds and pastels
Her grey-and-silver lehenga is what happens when couture meets party-ready sparkle. The skirt is high-waisted, and built to catch light. It features dense geometric mirror-work, diamond-jaali embroidery across the waistband, and vertical panels that dissolve into floral bands at the hem. The blouse keeps the same energy. Sleeveless, with a plunging sweetheart neckline, it is completely encrusted in mirrors and sequins.
But the real star is what she didn't wear – Kriti skipped the traditional dupatta. Instead, she wore a sheer, floor-sweeping cape-style dupatta with mirrors and sequins. It floated behind her, caught the air as she turned, and left her blouse and waist fully visible. No pleating, no fussing. Just drama.
She kept her makeup soft to let the outfit shine
Kriti's honey-blonde hair was styled in soft, centre-parted long waves. Makeup was smoked-out bronze eyes, defined liner, sculpted cheeks, and nude lips. Perfect balance for an outfit this reflective.
How to steal Kriti's look for your Diwali parties
Here is how to wear a lehenga like the actor: first, go for the cape, not the dupatta. If you love lehengas but hate managing a heavy drape, a sheer crystal-embroidered cape or longline jacket is your answer. It keeps your waist and blouse on display, gives you hands-free movement, and looks expensive in photos. Pin it at the collarbones or let it cascade.
Second, think beyond red, pink and pastels. Charcoal and silver might sound moody, but with mirror-work they are perfect for night receptions and sangeet functions.
Third, keep jewellery minimal. When your blouse is this embellished, skip heavy necklaces. Go for delicate drop earrings, a simple antique choker, or statement jhumkas. Let the mirrors be the jewellery. Like Kriti, pair your outfit with soft waves and nude lips to avoid over-saturating the look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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