Kritika Kamra looks radiant in red saree as she poses with husband Gaurav Kapur post-wedding: Details

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur posed for the cameras after getting married in an intimate ceremony at the latter’s Mumbai home on March 11. Several celebrities were in attendance, including Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora , Neha Dhupia, and Soha Ali Khan. But all eyes were on the newlyweds in the evening, who looked stunning on their big day.

Decoding Kritika Kamra’s wedding look Kritika Kamra embodied elegance on her wedding day, as she chose to wear a classic red silk-satin saree. The fabric appeared to be high-end crepe silk, with fluid drape and subtle sheen. The saree was characterised by its minimalist aesthetic, featuring a delicate zardosi-bordered edge that adds a touch of traditional refinement.

The actor paired the saree with a red sleeveless blouse that features a plunging V-neck cut. It is likely crafted from a matching silk-blend fabric, with the delicate stripes running along it. The sweetheart-meets-V neckline, a signature modern silhouette, balanced the heavy traditional jewellery.

For jewellery, Kritika opted for a heavy Victorian-style Polki set. The centrepiece of the ensemble was a grand choker necklace layered with a secondary mid-length haar, both encrusted with large Polki stones and accented by emerald-green drops.

The set is crafted in an antique gold-gilt finish, giving it a vintage appeal. The neckwear was complemented with matching oversized chandbali earrings and a heavy bangle on her right hand. She also wore two statement floral rings, one on each hand.

All about Gaurav Kapur’s wedding dress The sports presenter looked dapper as ever on the special occasion, wearing a classic ivory bandhgala coat over a crisp white shirt. He paired it with white pants and brown leather loafers.

Gaurav followed his wife’s lead in keeping to the ‘less is more’ philosophy with accessories, wearing a statement watch and carrying a white pocket square to complete the look, in addition to a sleek ring on his left hand.