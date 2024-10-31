Kylie Jenner to Paris Hilton: Hollywood celebs turn up the heat this Halloween with their costumes
Halloween 2024: Stars this Halloween has every type of costume in order- from sultry, seductive glam to hilarious outfits.
Costumes are integral to Halloween, dressing up as pop culture characters or downright nightmare-inducing characters. Hollywood celebrities rejoiced in the thrilling spirit of the day and stepped up their Halloween costume game. But one thing can be said that these stars didn't leave their sultry glam behind. These Halloween looks screamed a quintessential star grandeur.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner pulled off a sensual and bloody look. She recreated Jane Fonda’s Barbarella look. Her armour-style top had a halter neck, and the dress around the midriff was tattered with splashes of blood on her abs for a hint of Halloween gore.
Halle Bailey
The actor turned up the heat in an orange bikini, with a knife strapped at her waist. She recreated the sizzling look of Jinx from the movie Die Another Day. It was portrayed by American actor Halle Berry.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Celebrity interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg took home the trophy for the most hilarious Halloween costume. She dressed up as Roz from Monsters, Inc., perfectly nailing the character’s grumpy frown along with the entire sweater look. The bodysuit was especially impressive, capturing the details of the bulbous creature.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper served two iconic looks this Halloween. She cosplayed as Starfire, donning a metallic silver outfit with a risque cutout, voluminous crimson locks, and bejeweled nails that spared no detail. For her second look, she recreated another anime character, dressing in a leather strappy bralette and a side-slit skirt adorned with mathematical signs of plus, division, and subtraction. Her pink pixie hair completed the second ensemble well.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton tapped into her enigmatic, dark glam side as she recreated the look of Mia Wallace played by Uma Thurman from the movie Pulp Fiction. The retro glamour of the character was evident in Paris’ outfit.
Dylan Sprouse and Barabara Palvin
The couple who always radiates couple goals once again set the standard with their Halloween costume. Dylan Sprouse was dressed as the mysterious Phantom, while Barbara donned a white, off-shoulder gown as Christine Daaé. The tension between these characters in The Phantom of the Opera left many viewers stunned by the romantic energy they portrayed. So it’s no wonder this celebrated couple embraced this look with such romantic flair.
